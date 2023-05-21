Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: flynas, the Saudi air carrier and the leading low-cost airline in the Middle East, reported a remarkable growth in its operational performance during the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period of 2022.

flynas posted revenue growth of 47% over the same period last year, while the number of passengers increased 26% to more than 2.4 million from 1.9 million passengers. The number of flights was up to 17 thousand flights from 15 thousand flights, an increase of more than 13% compared to the first quarter of the previous year, 2022.

Bander Almohanna, CEO and Managing Director of flynas, said: "The growth rates and increases in all flynas operations during the first quarter of 2023 are a result of the strategic expansion plan that we launched in early 2022 under the slogan "We Link the World to the Kingdom," allowing us to increase our fleet size to 48 aircraft by May 2023, in conjunction with launching new international and domestic destinations".

"We announced adding 10 new destinations and routes in Asia and Europe during the 2023 summer season, as of next June, bringing the total summer destinations to 20, as we keep expanding our ever-growing international network, notably after the company's board of directors approved increasing our orders for new aircraft to 250 aircraft and our plan to obtain an Air Operator Certificate (AOC) in two more countries, with the aim of doubling operations and expansion internationally," Almohanna added.

He stressed the flynas keenness to contribute to achieving the goals of the national strategy for the civil aviation sector in the Saudi Vision 2030, to reach 330 million passengers annually, and to connect the Kingdom with 250 destinations worldwide by 2030.

"We will keep cementing our position as the largest low-cost airline in the Middle East, and one of the top 10 low-cost airlines in the world. We aim to advance in the global rankings to be among the top 5 companies in our category worldwide and to be the largest owner of modern aircraft in the region," Almohanna concluded.