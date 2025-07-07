Riyadh: flynas, the leading low-cost airline in the world and the best LCC in the Middle East, announced launching three direct weekly flights between Riyadh and Moscow as of the first of August, this steps comes in collaboration with the Saudi Tourism Authority (STA), adding the Russian capital to its ever-growing network, in line with flynas growth and expansion plan and parallel with the national objectives in the tourism and aviation sectors in the Kingdom.

Effective August 1st, three weekly flights will be operated between King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, providing flynas guests with an additional convenient option for direct air travel between the two countries.

Adding Moscow to the flynas network will also offer Russian visitors the opportunity to visit Saudi Arabia, explore its rich history and culture, and discover world-class destinations such as Diriyah, AlUla, and the Red Sea.

This expansion is part of flynas’ strategic plan launched under the slogan “We Connect the World to the Kingdom,” which supports the objectives of the National Civil Aviation Strategy to link the Kingdom with 250 international destinations, accommodate 330 million passengers, and host 150 million tourists annually by 2030. It also aligns with the goals of the Pilgrims Experience Program to facilitate access to the Two Holy Mosques.