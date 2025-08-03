Riyadh: flynas, the leading low-cost airline in the world and the best LCC in the Middle East, celebrated launching three direct weekly flights between Riyadh and Moscow as of the first of August, starting a new chapter in air connectivity, and becoming the first carrier to operate scheduled direct flights between Saudi Arabia and Russia, in collaboration with the Saudi Tourism Authority, and within flynas growth and expansion plan and parallel with the national objectives in the tourism and aviation sectors in the Kingdom.

Inauguration ceremonies were held at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow on Friday, August 1. The ceremonies were attended by Abdulrahman Al-Ahmad, the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Russia, and representatives from flynas, Riyadh Airports Company, the Saudi Tourism Authority, and media members. Travelling guests were welcomed with gifts and giveaways.

Adding Moscow to flynas ever-expanding network of destinations and routes is in line with flynas growth and expansion plan, launched under the title “We Connect the World to the Kingdom”, in parallel with the objectives of the National Civil Aviation Strategy to enable national air carriers to contribute to connecting KSA with 250 International destinations and to accommodate 330 million passengers and to attract 150 million tourists yearly by 2030, and with the objectives of the Pilgrims Experience Program (PEP) to facilitate access to the Two Holy Mosques.

flynas, the leading low-cost airline in the world and the best LCC in the Middle East, and the first airline listed on the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) operates 139 routes to more than 70 domestic and international destinations in 30 countries with more than 2000 weekly flights and has flown more than 80 million passengers since its launch in 2007, with the aim to reach 165 domestic and international destinations within its growth and expansion plan, and in line with the objectives of Vision 2030.

