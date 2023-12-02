Three weekly flights to connect the Belgian capital to Jeddah

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – flynas, the national air carrier and the leading low-cost airline in the world and the Middle East, celebrated the inauguration of its first direct flight between Jeddah and Brussels, becoming the first Saudi carrier to connect Saudi and Belgium.

The new route, established in collaboration with the Saudi Air Connectivity Program (ACP), aligns with flynas' expansion strategy launched early last year under the slogan "We Connect the World to the Kingdom."

Increased European-Saudi connectivity falls within the objectives set by the Kingdom’s National Aviation Strategy, which aims to accommodate 330 million passengers and host 100 million tourists by 2030.

This moves the Kingdom towards its goal to become a global travel and tourism hub, connecting more than 250 international destinations by 2030. It also furthers the goals of the Pilgrim Experience Program, aimed at continually improving access to the Two Holy Mosques.



The inauguration ceremony took place on December 2nd at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah. It was attended by the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Pascal Gregoire, as well as representatives from flynas, ACP, and Jeddah Airports Company (JEDCO).

Upon arrival at Brussels Airport, the flight received a warm reception complete with a welcoming ceremony in the presence of the deputy ambassador of Saudi Arabia embassy in Brussels Mohammed Moanes. flynas also organized a ceremony in Brussels, attended by flynas representatives and key travel agents, commemorating the launch of the new route, which will operate with three weekly flights.

Currently, flynas connects more than 70 domestic and international destinations, with more than 1,500 weekly flights, flying over 60 million passengers since its launch in 2007. The carrier's growth plan aims to reach 165 domestic and international destinations by 2030, in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

About the Air Connectivity Program

The Saudi Air Connectivity Program (ACP) was established in 2021 to contribute to tourism growth in Saudi Arabia by enhancing air connectivity and developing existing and prospective air routes, connecting Saudi Arabia to new destinations. ACP works at the intersection of tourism and aviation by bridging the stakeholder ecosystem to enable the National Tourism Strategy’s vision and establish Saudi Arabia as a global leader in tourism air connectivity.