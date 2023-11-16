Riyadh: - flynas, the national air carrier and the leading low-cost airline in the Middle East and the world has celebrated launching its first direct flight between Riyadh and Bahrain on Wednesday, November 15, in collaboration with Bahrain International Airport and Bahrain Tourism and Exhibition Authority, adding Bahrain to a growing list of regional destinations connected to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with daily flights from flynas, in line with its growth and expansion strategy launched early last year under the slogan “We Connect the World to the Kingdom” and in parallel with the national tourism strategy aimed at attracting 100 million tourists annually and 300 million travellers by 2030, and linking the Kingdom with 250 international destinations.

On this occasion, the first flight was celebrated at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh in the presence of representatives of flynas and Riyadh Airports Company, while the first flight received a ceremonial welcome upon arrival at Bahrain International Airport. flynas also organized a ceremony in Bahrain attended by representatives of flynas and leading travel agents.

The leading LCC also announced the addition of a new direct route between Jeddah and Bahrain, with two weekly flights starting next December 7th.

flynas connects more than 70 domestic and international destinations with more than 1500 weekly flights and has flown more than 60 million passengers since its launch in 2007, aiming to reach 165 domestic and international destinations, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

Passengers traveling with flynas can book their flights through all flynas booking channels: www.flynas.com, the flynas app, the call centre (920001234), or travel agents.

