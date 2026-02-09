Seef Properties has announced the issuance of the main tender for the execution of construction and comprehensive development works for Seef Mall – Seef District, in line with the approved plan and following an approach that ensures business continuity and smooth visitor experience throughout the implementation period.

The tendered works include the redevelopment of the external areas of Seef Mall, with enhancements and a redesigned landscape to create a more vibrant and attractive environment. The plan also incorporates shaded walkways for leisure, family activities, and improved mobility, allowing visitors to move more comfortably and seamlessly throughout the mall’s premises.

In addition, the project includes upgrades to internal corridors, façades, restaurant and café zones, connecting areas, and shared spaces, along with infrastructure improvements and an expansion of parking facilities to accommodate the increasing number of visitors and enhance overall traffic flow and convenience.

The tender also covers a full refurbishment of the indoor and outdoor dining zones, introducing innovative concepts that cater to diverse tastes and offer families and visitors a variety of modern and comfortable meeting and leisure destinations.

The company added that, during the past period, the redevelopment project has progressed according to a comprehensive plan aimed at presenting the mall with a more contemporary architectural, commercial, and entertainment identity—while maintaining its established status as one of Bahrain’s most prominent retail landmarks.

The first phase, currently underway, includes the redevelopment of the Jewellery Zone, which is being upgraded to reflect increasing demand in this sector and to offer shoppers a luxurious experience matching the international brands housed within the mall.

Mr Ahmed Yusuf, CEO of Seef Properties, stated, “The progress of the Seef Mall – Seef District development project reflects our commitment to a well-balanced approach that combines development with operational continuity. Issuing the main construction tender marks a pivotal step, paving the way for an integrated shopping, entertainment, and hospitality experience that aligns with the evolving lifestyles of modern consumers.”

He added, “At Seef Properties, we are committed to delivering high-quality projects that enhance Bahrain’s urban and commercial landscape, supporting vital sectors such as tourism and retail, and maximising value for our shareholders and partners. Through successive phases, Seef Mall will continue to solidify its position as a premier destination for individuals and families within Bahrain and beyond.”

This phase is an extension of a comprehensive plan to modernise Seef Mall’s architectural and commercial identity, combining shopping, entertainment, hospitality, and services into a unified experience. It aims to reinforce the mall’s status as a landmark in Bahrain’s commercial scene and confirm its readiness for a new era characterised by innovation, diversity, and sustainability.

Seef Properties is a leading real estate development company with a proven track record of delivering quality projects that have significantly contributed to Bahrain’s real estate, commercial, and entertainment infrastructure. The company places great importance on its national and social responsibility by supporting educational, sports, and cultural initiatives that benefit Bahraini society.