Jeddah, Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia – flyadeal, Saudi Arabia's fast-growing low-cost airline, is to launch daily non-stop scheduled flights to Syria, effective 1 October 2025.

The airline will introduce three flights a week from Jeddah to the Syrian capital, Damascus, followed by the October 2 launch of four services each week from Riyadh.

Tickets are now on sale, bookable via flyadeal’s Mobile App, website www.flyadeal.com and through travel agents.

Announcement of the new daily flights split between Saudi Arabia’s two biggest cities, follows the recent lifting of western sanctions on a country impacted by years of civil war.

Steven Greenway, flyadeal Chief Executive Officer, said: "With the removal of sanctions on Syria, flyadeal joins many airlines in planning to restore air access to and from a country affected by years of hardship.

"We are therefore delighted to announce our new daily Syrian flights will begin in a few weeks' time on October 1, contributing to the long-term recovery of Syria, the country's rebuilding efforts and, importantly, the need to reunite friends and families."

flyadeal currently operates domestic and international flights from its three bases in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam to over 30 year-round and seasonal destinations in the Middle East, North Africa, Europe and South Asia. By 2030, in line with Saudi Vision 2030, flyadeal expects to triple its network to over 100 destinations and more than 100 aircraft. flyadeal operates a fleet of 40 Airbus A320 aircraft, each configured with 186 all-Economy Class seats.

About flyadeal

On 23 September 2017, National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, flyadeal began operations with its historic maiden flight from Jeddah to Riyadh. A pioneer and innovator, flyadeal was the first regional low-cost airline to be launched only across digital distribution channels. Being the sister airline of full-service national carrier Saudia — both under the umbrella ownership of Saudi Arabian Airlines Corporation (Saudia Group) — flyadeal was created for the price-conscious and tech-savvy consumer in mind in a market where 80 per cent of the Saudi population is aged less than 40 years and has at least two mobile phones.

flyadeal aims to stimulate travel, tourism and trade with its affordable, value for money everyday fares catering to leisure, religious, family and business travellers. Simplicity is key with an all-Economy Class cabin across flyadeal’s narrowbody fleet. With the Kingdom undergoing dramatic transformation through its Vision 2030 economic diversification drive, aviation and tourism are among the many sectors earmarked for dynamic growth. flyadeal is the fastest growing airline in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Middle East, recognised for excellence in on-time performance that is consistently above the global industry average.

flyadeal operates a young fleet of Airbus A320 narrowbody aircraft flying from bases in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam to destinations across Saudi Arabia with a growing international footprint in Europe, Middle East, North Africa and South Asia. The airline has flown over 35 million passengers since its inaugural flight. In May 2024, flyadeal placed a 51-aircraft order – its biggest ever comprising 12 A320neos and 39 larger A321neos – with a delivery schedule beginning in 2027. In addition, flyadeal will operate long-haul scheduled services from 2027 with the phased induction of 10 Airbus A330neo widebody aircraft ordered by parent Saudia Group in April 2025.

By 2030, flyadeal plans to operate hundreds of routes that will see its fleet and network triple in number to over 100 aircraft and destinations, respectively. flyadeal’s aggressive expansion drive makes the rapidly growing airline one of the country’s most desirable companies to work for.

