Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Fly Jinnah, Pakistan’s leading low-cost carrier, continues its expansion in Saudi Arabia with the launch of new daily non-stop flights between Riyadh and Islamabad, effective March 30, 2025. The new service connects Islamabad International Airport and King Khalid International Airport, further strengthening Fly Jinnah’s presence in the Kingdom.

Fly Jinnah recently expanded its operations in Saudi Arabia with non-stop flights between Lahore and three key Saudi cities including Dammam, Riyadh, and Jeddah. Additionally with the new route, between Riyadh and Islamabad, Fly Jinnah enhances connectivity between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, to meet the growing travel demand between the two nations.

Commenting on the new route, Fly Jinnah spokesperson said: “We are pleased to expand our network in Saudi Arabia with the launch of our new daily flights from Islamabad to Riyadh. This addition reflects our commitment to providing affordable and convenient travel options, while further strengthening the cultural and economic ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.”

Flight Schedule between Islamabad and Riyadh (Effective March 30, 2025):

Flight Departure Time Arrival Time Aircraft Frequency 9P 809 Riyadh 22:20 Islamabad 04:35 Airbus A320 Daily 9P 808 Islamabad 19:15 Riyadh 21:30 Airbus A320 Daily

This strategic expansion underlines Fly Jinnah’s commitment to enhancing connectivity between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, reflecting the close historical, cultural, and economic relationship between the two countries.

With a modern fleet of six Airbus A320 aircraft, Fly Jinnah serves five major cities in Pakistan: Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta. The airline is dedicated to delivering exceptional service and value-driven travel experiences while expanding its network to meet growing passenger demand.

Fly Jinnah passengers enjoy extra comfort, provided by the most generous seat pitch in any economy cabin. The airline offers value-added services such as the SkyCafe onboard menu, featuring a wide variety of snacks, sandwiches, and meals at affordable prices. Additionally, passengers can access SkyTime, a complimentary in-flight streaming service offering an extensive selection of entertainment directly to personal devices.

Customers can now book their flights by visiting Fly Jinnah’s website (www.flyjinnah.com), by calling the call centre (00966126102920) or through travel agencies.

About Fly Jinnah (FJ)

‘Fly Jinnah’ is a Pakistani private joint venture low-cost airline. Based in Karachi, Fly Jinnah follows the successful low-cost business model operated by Air Arabia that focuses on offering comfort, reliability, and value-for-money air travel.

