Cairo, Egypt: Floward, the go-to online flowers and gifts delivery destination in MENA and UK, has announced a strategic partnership with Truecaller, the premier global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication. The collaboration aims to elevate customer safety and streamline business communication in the floral and gifting landscape, where timely delivery is of the essence through Truecaller's Verified Business Caller ID solution suite.

Operating in approximately 40 cities across the MENA region and London, UK, Floward guarantees same-day delivery through its refrigerated fleet, ensuring that gifts and arrangements arrive fresh. Timely delivery is crucial for capturing the emotions and significance of these special moments.

By leveraging Truecaller's Verified Business Caller ID solution, Floward ensures that recipients do not miss important delivery calls. This trusted calling experience includes the brand name, logo, category name, verification tick, and a distinctive green badge, enhancing reliability and customer recognition.

In an era when smartphone users face numerous unsolicited calls, Floward recognizes the critical necessity of providing its partners and customers with an on-time and trustworthy experience. Using the Verified Business Caller ID solution, Floward establishes its brand identity with the right logo, brand name, and verified tick to instill trust and on-time recognition and enable a seamless delivery experience.

With powerful communication capabilities, such as Call Reason, Floward adds more context to its calls and builds user confidence before the call is picked up. This innovative feature enhances communication efficiency and bolsters customer trust and engagement.

Commenting on this exciting development, Chief Operating Officer at Floward, Mr. Mohammed AlArifi stated: “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Truecaller to implement their Verified Business Caller ID solution. This collaboration underscores our commitment to building trust and transparency with our customers. By enabling verified calls, we aim to empower our customers to confidently identify our representatives and combat the growing problem of scam calls. This initiative aligns perfectly with our dedication to providing a secure and exceptional customer experience.”

Speaking about the partnership, Priyam Bose, Global Head GTM & Developer Products, Truecaller, said: “Truecaller is synonymous with trust and safety in communication. We provide businesses with solutions that boost communication effectiveness, fortify their brand's reputation, and ensure safety while communicating with consumers. We are excited to partner with Floward, enabling their team to provide their customers with a safer, smoother, and more seamless delivery experience during special moments. There is no greater joy than contributing to these meaningful and emotional moments.”

Truecaller’s Verified Business Solution empowers business calls with brand identity and context, fostering reliable customer communication. Over 2,500 active businesses worldwide have benefited from the Verified Business Caller ID and other advanced communication capabilities. This solution enhances business call efficiency and significantly reduces phone call-related frauds and scams, promoting heightened customer safety in business communications.

About Floward

Established in 2017, Floward is a full-fledged e-commerce solution that offers prime fresh-cut flowers sourced from the best growers and farmers around the world and arranged locally by a team of florists and designers. Floward also offers cakes, chocolate and perfumes curated by the region’s most exciting designers bundled with its flower arrangements and manages last-mile same-day delivery to ensure the best customer experience.

About Truecaller

We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies, especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for over 400 million active users, with more than a billion downloads since launch and close to 50 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked in 2021. Headquartered in Stockholm since 2009, we are a co-founder-led, entrepreneurial company, with a highly experienced management team. Truecaller has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since October 2021. Visit truecaller.com for more information. For more information, please visit: https://business.truecaller.com/

For further information, please contact:

Engy Emad

Media Relations Director

TRACCS Egypt

Email: engy.emad@traccs.net