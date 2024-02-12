FLOOSS is thrilled to be the first loan app to be offering an instant loan solution that rewards users for their financial aspirations. By leveraging the power of STC Pay, FLOOSS provides instant disbursement of loan funds! A seamless and efficient loan process, while also providing cash back perks.

In today's fast-paced world, individuals often find themselves in need of quick and reliable financial assistance. Recognizing this pressing need, FLOOSS has partnered with STC PAY to give the funds instantly into users' STC PAY wallet, changing the loan disbursement time from ONE working day to now instant.

What sets FLOOSS App apart is its unique approach to lending, where it goes beyond the mere provision of funds. By focusing on "Rewards You," FLOOSS ensures that borrowers enjoy additional advantages that enhance their loan experience with STC Pay exclusive cashback offers, users can maximize the benefits of choosing FLOOSS and utilizing STC Pay as their preferred payment method.

"This partnership embodies FLOOSS at its core, we are now able to give loans instantly after approval which is as fast as 6 minutes. I want to thank the team at STC Pay for their support in pushing what is possible for customers, " said Fawaz Ghazal, CEO at FLOOSS.

“Jamal Abdulla Al Sayed, Senior Manager Public Relations & CSR, stc Bahrain, "As Bahrain's leading innovative mobile wallet, STC Pay continues to evolve and diversify its payment offerings through strategic partnerships, empowering customers to fulfill their needs seamlessly. Our collaboration with Flooss reiterates this commitment by enabling immediate access to funds for Flooss customers who have secured a loan, allowing them to transfer it to their stc pay accounts for instant spending or withdrawals. This marks another milestone for STC Pay, as we exclusively provide this unique feature for Flooss customers through our platform, further adding to their convenience and financial empowerment."

The partnership between FLOOSS and STC Pay Bahrain sets the stage for a transformative era in the financial technology sector in Bahrain. By combining their strengths, the two companies are well-positioned to drive innovation, foster financial inclusion, and shape the future of digital payments.

About FLOOSS

Flooss Bahrain B.S.C Closed is the first digital instant financing company in Bahrain, Licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain as a Financing Company & is changing the game in the Kingdom of Bahrain! FLOOSS provides digital loans without the hassle of paperwork & long processes. Your loan application can be done anytime & anywhere.

FLOOSS was established because traditional ways of getting loans have been too hard, inconvenient and time consuming taking up to weeks to get approved. With FLOOSS, you will always have clarity & know exactly where you stand financially.

Apply for a loan today on Android and iOS.