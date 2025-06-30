Riva Volare is a new custom-built cabin design for Flexjet’s Gulfstream G650 and Sikorsky S-76 helicopter, inspired by the iconic style of Riva motoryachts, part of the Ferretti Group portfolio

The collaboration aims to provide a uniquely immersive travel experience for UHNW individuals, and deepens the growing partnership between the two luxury industry leaders, driven by a shared passion for performance and exquisite design

The Riva Volare Sikorsky S-76 helicopters will feature in a new Flexjet helicopter operation serving Italy and the French Riviera and Florida

Flexjet, a global leader in private aviation, and luxury yacht leader Ferretti Group, have unveiled their highly anticipated, design collaboration Riva Volare - a unique cabin design for Flexjet’s aircraft interiors, inspired by the iconic Riva motoryachts.

This bespoke design project is a lavish realisation of the official partnership formed in May 2024 between the two luxury leaders, which each share a passion for high performance, exceptional craftsmanship and sleek, bold design.

Part of Flexjet’s range of customised and boutique-style LXi Cabin Collection™ interiors, Riva Volare is fitted aboard one of the private aviation leader’s Gulfstream G650 ultra-long-range jets, seating up to 12-15 passengers and capable of flying for up to 14-16 hours, connecting New York and Tokyo, London, Singapore or Milan.

The interior is also presented in two of Flexjet’s Sikorsky S-76 helicopters, one in Florida and the other featuring in a new helicopter operation based in Milan, serving Italy and the French Riviera. This represents the growth of the company’s helicopter division into mainland Europe, adding to its existing rotary operations in London, New York and Florida & The Bahamas. The new service area will cater to growing demand from the company’s existing jet Owners and from new clients for helicopter flights in Italy and the South of France during the summer months, with Ferretti Group clients benefitting from preferential access.

The finished design was revealed on Thursday, June 26 at an official unveiling event at Milano Prime Linate Airport, featuring a static display of the Flexjet Gulfstream G650, Sikorsky S-76 helicopter and a Riva motoryacht, the Aquariva Special. The event took place in the hangar recently built for Flexjet’s sister company and aircraft management and maintenance provider Sirio, by SEA Prime - the leading Italian and European business and general aviation infrastructure manager, operating under the brand Milano Prime.

The bespoke design scheme is the refined result of a combined vision and months of expert craftsmanship by in-house designers at both brands. Riva Volare features artisanal materials and bold patterns, textures and colours, that draw on the classic silhouettes and recognisable design elements of the beloved Riva motoryachts, blending details from the iconic 1960s Aquarama with the contemporary elegance of the Aquariva.

Kenn Ricci, Chairman of Flexjet said: “I have long admired the iconic style of Riva, and seeing this brought to life in our aircraft, is nothing short of exceptional. At Flexjet, design is more than an aesthetic bonus, it’s integral to the elevated experience we offer. The launch of Riva Volare in collaboration with Ferretti Group is a tangible expression of our shared commitment to evolving truly memorable experiences for UHNW and selective travellers. With Flexjet in our 30th year, Riva Volare is not only a celebration of a timeless design icon, but also a bold statement of where we're going - defining the standard for what it means to be a modern luxury brand.”

Alberto Galassi, Ferretti Group CEO, added: "Riva style is an expression of elegance that infuses every project with class and exclusivity, both at sea and on land, and now at high altitude as well. Riva Volare is another splendid result of our collaboration with Flexjet, a brand with which we share the same passion for constantly raising the quality standards we offer our customers. Contemplating the sky and the clouds while immersed in the world of Riva is an incredibly beautiful and satisfying experience, an absolute must.”

Each element of the Riva Volare design - from the colour palette to the tactile materials - has been thoughtfully curated to evoke timeless Riva cues, featuring contrasts between light and dark, colour detailing, and luxurious textures of leathers and metals. A curated selection of Riva glass, china, and silverware will feature in the onboard hospitality experience on the Gulfstream G650, expertly presented by Flexjet’s Red Label Academy trained cabin servers.

During their immersive Riva-inspired journey, Flexjet passengers will also enjoy:

Soft, handstitched leather seating, piped with Riva’s signature aquamarine colour and intricately embroidered with Riva logos, icon of yachting and elegance.

High-gloss, striped-wood veneer panelling - synonymous with the iconic Riva interiors.

Pop-up kibitzer social seating in the Gulfstream G650 comprising a classic nautical stripe design in blue and white.

Accent areas featuring the Riva aquamarine and deep blue ‘Blu Sera’ colours, paired with trademark polished metallic trims.

A striking silken carpet, inspired by the sleek motion of a Riva motoryacht cutting through water.

The Flexjet Gulfstream G650

Maximum range 7,000nm or 11,263km - up to 14-16 hours flight time

Up to 12-15 passengers

Global fleet for flights across the world

Multi-zone interior to sleep, dine, work, relax

Cabin altitude of 1,002m (3,290ft) for reduced fatigue & jet lag

47 decibels sound level - one of the quietest in private aviation

1.96m (6’5”) stand-up cabin provides space for tallest passengers

Starlink Wi-Fi for seamless, high-speed connectivity

Cabin server and well-equipped galley for extensive hospitality

The Flexjet Sikorsky S-76

300 nautical miles or 555km range - up to 2.5 hours flight time

Up to 8 passengers

One of the world’s most respected and longest-established super-midsize helicopters

Reputation built on more than 40 years of safe flight history

Dual-redundancy safety features include twin-turbine engine reliability; a 4-blade rotor system for enhanced stability, comfort and safety; and dual autopilot systems

Every helicopter flight is operated by two certified, IFR qualified pilots

For more information: Ferretti Group Media Center; Flexjet Press Centre

-Ends-

About Ferretti Group

Thanks to Italy’s centuries-old yachting tradition, the Ferretti Group is a world leader in the design, construction and sale of luxury yachts and pleasure vessels, with a unique portfolio of prestigious and exclusive brands: Ferretti Yachts, Riva, Pershing, Itama, CRN, Custom Line and Wally. Led by Chief Executive Officer Alberto Galassi, the Ferretti Group owns and manages seven shipyards located across Italy, which combine the efficiency of industrial production with typical world-class Italian craftsmanship, reaching customers in more than 70 countries across the world thanks to a direct presence in Europe, the United States of America and Asia and its network of approximately 60 carefully selected dealers. The Ferretti Group motor yachts, utmost expression of Made in Italy elegance and creative genius, have always stood out for their exceptional quality, cutting-edge technology, record safety and optimum performance in the sea, as well as their exclusive design and timeless appeal.

For more information: www.ferrettigroup.com

About Flexjet

A global leader in private aviation, Flexjet has been long-established in the fractional jet ownership market since 1995. Its global headquarters and Global Operations Control Center are in Cleveland, Ohio, with its European operation based in London’s Mayfair and at Farnborough Airport. In Europe, Flexjet offers shared ownership of its premium fleet of business jets, including the Embraer Praetor 600 and Gulfstream G650. Internationally the exclusive fleet includes the Embraer Phenom 300, Praetor 500, Praetor 600, Bombardier Challenger 350 and 3500, the Gulfstream G450 and G650. Red Label by Flexjet, a market differentiator, features the most modern fleet in the industry, flight crews dedicated to a single aircraft and the LXi Cabin Collection™ of interiors. Flexjet’s helicopter division offers flying programmes on a fleet of owned and operated helicopters, including the Sikorsky S-76, Agusta AW109 and AW169, serving locations in the United Kingdom, Northern Italy northeastern United States, and southern Florida. In Europe Flexjet holds a 4AIR Silver Rating, recognising its leading approach to sustainability. This includes offsetting 300% of carbon emissions for every flight, with Owners also able to commit to Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF); and invest in the Aviation Climate Fund (ACF) to support future flight research and development projects.

Flexjet is a member of the Directional Aviation family of companies. Visit www.flexjet.com or follow us on Instagram @FlexjetIlc

Ferretti Group

Head of Media Relations

Giovanni Bogetto

giovanni.bogetto@ferrettigroup.com

Francesca Fusaro

francesca.fusaro@ferrettigroup.com

Barabino & Partners

Federico Vercellino

f.vercellino@barabino.it

Giorgia Serra

g.serra@barabino.it

Noesis Comunicazione

Asli Gulfidan/Martina Baldazzi

ferrettigroup@noesis.net

Flexjet

Viv Diprose

viv.diprose@flexjet.com

Tom Ville

tom.ville@flexjet.com

The PC Agency

Paul Charles/Rosie Bateman

flexjet@pc.agency