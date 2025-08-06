As an official HYROX performance centre, FITCODE features a dedicated training area, giving members priority access to HYROX competitions and specialized workouts.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: FITCODE has officially opened its second flagship location in Dubai’s Nad Al Sheba, expanding its premium health and wellness experience to a new community. Following the success of its flagship club in Tilal Al Ghaf, the new 4,500 square foot facility reinforces FITCODE’s commitment to high-performance training, expert coaching and advanced recovery, providing members with an elevated space to train and recover.

The club will house four boutique studios, each designed for a specialized training focus. The MindBody Studio offers classes like Yin Yoga, Barre, and Core workouts to build strength and flexibility. The Cycle Studio provides an immersive, music-driven experience, while the HIIT Studio delivers high-intensity 45-minute sessions designed to push endurance and strength. The Energy Studio introduces a dynamic mix of TRX, Motion & Mobility, Aerial Stretch and more.

As an official HYROX Performance Center, FITCODE Nad Al Sheba boasts a dedicated training area, giving members priority access to HYROX competitions. The open training space is equipped with hand-picked equipment for cardio, strength, functional training and targeted workouts, ensuring a well-rounded fitness experience. Members also have access to exclusive personal training Pods, where expert coaches design tailored programs to maximize results.

Beyond training, FITCODE prioritizes recovery and well-being with an infrared salt sauna, cold plunge therapy, a steam room and Hyperice stations to aid recovery and optimize performance. A 25-meter outdoor pool with five lanes adds a refreshing dimension to the fitness journey, complemented by dedicated recovery zones for post-workout relaxation.

Members can also refuel at Efzin Fresh, the club’s nutrition-focused café, offering wholesome post-workout meals, protein smoothies and nutritious grab-and-go options. Designed for convenience, FITCODE Nad Al Sheba provides unlimited mall parking, ensuring a seamless experience for all members.

“The overwhelming response to FITCODE’s first location in Tilal Al Ghaf confirmed the demand for a truly premium, performance-driven fitness experience,” said George Flooks, Chief Executive Officer of Arada’s fitness division, which operates FITCODE. “With our new location in Nad Al Sheba, we are setting the same elite standard for a new community, providing members with everything they need to achieve their fitness and wellness goals.”

FITCODE Nad Al Sheba is now open. For more information on exclusive memberships, visit www.fitcodeclub.com and follow @FITCODEhc on Instagram. Fitcode shares its location with FitnGlam, the ladies-only fitness club, with both facilities accessible through the same entrance while maintaining separate, dedicated spaces.

About FITCODE

Part of UAE-based master developer Arada’s fitness division, FITCODE is redefining the premium health club experience by offering a next-level approach to fitness, recovery, and wellness. With locations in Tilal Al Ghaf and Nad Al Sheba, FITCODE provides expert coaching, boutique-style studios, high-performance training spaces, and advanced recovery amenities designed to support both lifestyle and performance-driven athletes.



About Arada

Launched in 2017 and headquartered in the UAE, Arada was created to build spaces people connect with for healthier, happier and more meaningful lives.



Arada’s scope of operation covers property development, retail, education, healthcare, fitness, wellness and hospitality.



The master developer has so far launched nine record-breaking communities in the UAE and has expanded into the Australian market, opening an office in Sydney in 2024.



Arada also operates a portfolio of complementary brands and experiences, which includes large-scale gyms, F&B and retail assets, social initiatives and visitor destinations.



For more information and high-resolution images contact media@arada.com



For more information about Arada: www.arada.com