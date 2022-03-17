London/Kuwait: Today, Fitch Learning and Gulf Bank, one of the largest leading banks in Kuwait, announced the successful completion of their first Certification Program for Gulf Bank Private and Priority Banking Relationship Managers.

Gulf Bank selected 32 relationship managers from across the firm to take part in a comprehensive three month modular program, which ran from November 2021 to February 2022. The program comprised of two phases of virtual instructor-led training: product & service knowledge workshops, and skills & application workshops. After each phase, delegates were assessed through a series of role plays, where they were asked to complete virtual scenarios that either posed a challenge or opportunity to the candidate.

Andreas Karaiskos, CEO of Fitch Learning, said: “I’m pleased that we have successfully delivered this flagship Certification Program in Kuwait together with Gulf Bank. Our project-led teams worked well with Gulf Bank’s stakeholders to design a program that concentrated on their key objectives. By using our modular learning approach the participants were all able to cover off all aspects of private and priority banking relationship management, as well as gain first-hand insight into global best practice concepts and case study scenarios.”

Mrs. Salma AlHajjaj, General Manager of HR at Gulf Bank of Kuwait, commented: “Gulf Bank collaborated with Fitch Learning for the very first time to deliver this Gulf Bank Private & Priority Banking Relationship Manager Certification program. This partnership aligns closely with Gulf Bank’s 2025 strategy, with Wealth Management being one of the main focuses. Fitch Learning developed Gulf Bank Private & Priority Banking Relationship Manager Certification to help a carefully selected group of candidates develop business with the affluent segment, guiding them on how best to deliver premium services. This will, without a doubt, play a pivotal role in Gulf Bank’s vision to become the leading Kuwait bank of the future.”

About Fitch Learning

Fitch Learning is part of the Fitch Group, a global leader in financial information services with operations in more than 30 countries. Fitch Learning partners with its clients to deepen knowledge develop skills and enhance conduct by delivering positive business outcomes. With centers in established financial hubs including London, New York, Singapore, Dubai and Hong Kong; it is committed to understanding complex client needs across fast paced Financial Markets globally.

About Gulf Bank

Gulf Bank is one of the leading conventional banks in Kuwait with over KD 6 billion in total assets as of 31 December 2021 and provides a wide range of services including consumer banking, wholesale banking, treasury, and financial services through its large network of over 50 branches and over 300 ATMs in Kuwait.