Alaan, UAE-born corporate card and spend management platform, today announced the launch of ‘Alaan Sawa: Better together’, an initiative created to support UAE SME businesses.

The initiative will support up to 1,000 businesses across the UAE, with a total commitment of AED 3 million in benefits.

As businesses across the UAE continue to manage rising operating costs, Alaan Sawa focuses on helping companies cover the essential expenses needed to keep running.

Through the program, Alaan will cover essential bills for UAE SMEs, including DEWA, SEWA, ADDC and Empower, as well as du and Etisalat, offering up to AED 3,000 in support over the next three months.

UAE SMEs will also get access to Alaan’s corporate card and cross-border payment platform completely free for the next 6 months.



Beyond this direct support, Alaan Sawa also introduces the Sawa Partner Network, a first-of-its-kind initiative in the region that enables businesses to support each other directly. Through it, businesses can offer their own services, discounts, or benefits to others on the platform.

A UAE Future 100 company, Alaan launched in 2021 and has raised over $55 million in funding. Today, it serves more than 3,000 businesses across the region, powering billions of dirhams in transactions each year. Through Alaan Sawa, the company aims to extend support to an unlimited number of businesses that opt into the program.

“We’ve seen businesses across the UAE continue to adapt, support their teams, and keep going through a challenging period,” said Parthi Duraisamy, Co-founder and CEO of Alaan. “Alaan Sawa is a way for us to step in where it matters - by covering essential costs and making it easier for businesses to support each other.”

This comes at a time when businesses across the UAE are continuing to prioritise cost control while keeping operations running.

Through Alaan Sawa, Alaan is bringing together its own products and a growing network of partner-led support to create something practical for businesses that need it right now.

Alaan Sawa is available to UAE businesses with 10 to 250 employees, with selected benefits rolling out in phases as additional partners come onboard. Existing Alaan customers across impacted sectors such as F&B, hospitality, & tourism will also be eligible to opt in depending on their account profile.

Businesses can learn more through alaan.com/sawa or reach out to sawa@alaan.com to be part of the Sawa Partner Network.

About Alaan

Since launching in 2022, Alaan has grown to support more than 3,000 finance teams across the region, including organisations such as G42, Careem, Tabby, and Al Barari. Alaan Sawa builds on that foundation by extending additional support to UAE businesses in a way that reflects the moment and the wider spirit of businesses showing up for one another.