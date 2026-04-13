Dubai, UAE – Finreon, a Swiss quantitative asset manager known for translating academic research into real-world high performing investment strategies, has expanded its international footprint to the Middle East with the launch of a representative office in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) having received full regulatory licensing.

Based in the heart of Dubai, the new office marks a strategic entry into the Middle East, as the region undergoes rapid economic transformation and increasing demand for sophisticated, research-driven investment solutions. The expansion into Dubai reflects the firm’s broader strategy to align its global research capabilities with high-growth markets, supporting clients in navigating increasingly complex investment environments.

Dr. Ralf Seiz, CEO & Owner of Finreon, said: “The Middle East represents a compelling growth market, with increasing institutional sophistication and a strong focus on future-oriented investment strategies. Establishing a presence in Dubai allows us to work more closely with regional partners and bring our research-driven approach to a very promising market that continues to evolve at pace.”

Founded in 2009 as a spin-off from the University of St.Gallen, Finreon specialises in developing data-driven investment strategies across equities, fixed income, gold, and derivatives for institutional investors,family offices, and ultra-high net worth individuals. The firm has approximately USD 7 billion in assets under management, and has developed several patented investment algorithms.

As GCC economies accelerate diversification and become more focused on technology and infrastructure, Finreon will bring a differentiated approach where strategies are designed to enhance diversification, strengthen risk management, and deliver high risk-adjusted returns.

A proven track record of delivering long-term investment performance has earned Finreon multiple industry recognitions, including the Lipper Fund Awards. The firm works with a diverse base of institutional clients across Europe, reflecting its established reputation among sophisticated investors.

Nada Hassan, Head of Middle East at Finreon, added: “The GCC is one of the most dynamic investment landscapes, with growing pools of institutional and private capital and a clear appetite for innovation. Our presence in Dubai brings us closer to like-minded investors in the region, and offers them our tailored strategies that combine global expertise with local market insight.”

Through its Dubai representative office, Finreon will focus on building long-term partnerships with regional investors, while leveraging local collaborations to navigate market dynamics and regulatory frameworks.

About Finreon

Finreon is a Swiss quantitative asset management and investment consulting firm founded in 2009 as a spin-off of the University of St.Gallen (HSG). The firm develops and offers research-driven innovative investment solutions for equity, bond, gold, and derivatives for institutional and private clients. Finreon manages approximately USD 7 billion in assets and has developed several patented investment algorithms. The firm operates from offices in St.Gallen and Zurich in Switzerland, Frankfurt in Germany, and Dubai in the UAE.