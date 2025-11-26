Building on a successful collaboration over the past four years, Globant will deliver a broad portfolio of IT solutions, software and digital platform development services to FIFA

The digital consultant and software development provider signs on as a Tournament Supporter for North America and Europe for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ and the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™

Globant will also support the forthcoming FIFAe Finals 2025 in Saudi Arabia and the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2027™ in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - FIFA and Globant have signed an expanded agreement to build on their successful collaboration over the past four years.

Globant, a digitally native company reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, will deliver a broad portfolio of projects across FIFA’s ecosystem. These will include enhancements to FIFA’s digital platforms and a new mobile application that will help power multiple FIFA tournaments, starting with next year’s game-changing FIFA World Cup™.

As part of the agreement, Globant will be a Tournament Supporter in North America and Europe for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ and the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™. Globant will also support other key FIFA competitions, including December’s FIFAe Finals 2025 in Saudi Arabia, and the next FIFA U-20 World Cup™ in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan in 2027.

“We are thrilled to deepen our collaboration with FIFA and jointly embark on this new phase of innovation for football,” said Martin Migoya, co-founder and CEO of Globant. “Technology can amplify the power of sport – enabling deeper connections, richer experiences and more personalised journeys for fans around the world.”

FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström added: “This new agreement between FIFA and Globant reflects each organisation’s vision to reimagine how football is experienced in the digital era, while preserving the emotion, community and global reach that bring the game to every corner of the world. We look forward to continuing our cooperation with Globant as we build digital services that make our tournaments even more engaging and enjoyable for fans.”

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be the biggest standalone sporting event in history, hosted for the first time across three nations – Canada, Mexico and the United States. In 2027, the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ will make history once again when it heads to Brazil, the tournament’s first-ever South American host. Ahead of both tournaments, FIFA and Globant will strive to make football more interactive and inclusive for fans everywhere.

About Globant

At Globant, we help organizations thrive in a digital and AI-powered future. Our industry-focused solutions combine technology and creativity to accelerate enterprise transformation and design experiences customers love. Through digital reinvention, our subscription-based AI Pods, and Globant Enterprise AI platform, we turn challenges into measurable business results and promised savings into real impact.

We have more than 30,000 employees and are present in over 35 countries across 5 continents, working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts, and Santander, among others.

