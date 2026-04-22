“We now look forward to the rest of what promises to be an exciting 2026 season”

Dubai, UAE: FIA President H.E. Mohammed Ben Sulayem has paid tribute to all parties across the FIA Formula One World Championship for coming together to agree a package of targeted regulatory changes for the 2026 season.

A number of refinements to the current regulations were agreed during an online meeting between the FIA, Team Principals, CEOs of Power Unit Manufacturers and FOM on Monday.

The changes covered qualifying energy management, race safety and power controls, race start-line safety systems, and wet weather visibility and grip improvements.

The final proposals will now be put before a FIA WMSC e-vote with a view to implementation before the Miami Grand Prix on May 3, except for the race starts proposals which will be tested and analysed during that weekend.

H.E. Mohammed Ben Sulayem, FIA President, said: “I would like to praise everyone across the Formula One ecosystem - the FIA staff, teams, drivers and the Power Unit Manufacturers - for the constructive and collaborative work carried out in a very short space of time.

“While we have faced an unexpected gap in the calendar due to circumstances beyond the sport, all parties have remained fully committed to acting in the best interests of Formula One.

“More than ever, the drivers have been at the heart of these discussions, and I would like to thank them for their valuable input throughout this process.

Speaking on the sidelines of the FIA Region I Spring Meeting in Budva, Montenegro today, the FIA President added: “Safety and sporting fairness remain the FIA’s highest priorities. These changes have been introduced to address the issues identified in the opening events and to ensure the continued integrity and quality of the competition.

“We now look forward to the rest of what promises to be an exciting 2026 season.”

Monday’s discussions around potential adjustments were based on data gathered from the first three events of the 2026 season.

The agreed changes include an increase from 8 to 12 in the number of events where alternative lower energy limits may apply, allowing greater adaptation to circuit characteristics.

Other measures are designed to reduce excessive closing speeds while maintaining overtaking opportunities and overall performance characteristics.

Meanwhile, the rear light systems have been simplified, with clearer and more consistent visual cues to improve visibility and reaction time for following drivers in poor conditions.

The FIA Region I Spring Meeting in Budva reaches its conclusion tomorrow after three days of discussions by representatives from 102 FIA Member Clubs in the Middle East, Europe and Africa to advance safe and sustainable mobility for motor sport fans and road users.

About the FIA:

The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) is the governing body for world motor sport and the federation for mobility organisations globally. It is a non-profit organisation committed to driving innovation and championing safety, sustainability and equality across motor sport and mobility.

Founded in 1904, with offices in Paris, London and Geneva, the FIA brings together 245 Member Organisations across five continents, representing millions of road users, motor sport professionals and volunteers. It develops and enforces regulations for motor sport, including six FIA World Championships, to ensure worldwide competitions are safe and fair for all.