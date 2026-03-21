UN Tourism Secretary-General, H.E. Shaikha Nasser Al Nowais: Commitment to advancing a more sustainable sports tourism industry becomes a reality

Dubai, UAE: The Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), the global governing body for motor sport and the federation for mobility organisations worldwide, has announced the winners of the first UN Tourism Awards for Excellence in Sustainable Sports Tourism, powered by the FIA.

Announced at a ceremony in Madrid, ahead of this weekend’s ABB FIA Formula E CUPRA Raval Madrid E-Prix, the winners demonstrated leadership and innovation across key areas in sustainable tourism, showcasing environmental, social and economic impact, governance, scalability, and long-term legacy.

FIA President and UN Ambassador for Sustainable Tourism in Sport, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, commented: “The diversity and quality of our inaugural winners highlights the growing global momentum behind sustainable sports tourism.

“These awards celebrate sport’s positive impact as a driving force of innovation, sustainable development, and economic growth, and together with UN Tourism, we are setting new benchmarks for sustainability while building a future where sport continues to unite people across borders."

Awards winners

Most Sustainable Sport Event - Winner: Secto Rally Finland - Pioneering ISO 20121 & Spark the Future Sustainability Forum (AKK Sports Ltd., Finland).

Community Impact in Sports Tourism - Winner: Salomon Cappadocia Ultra Trail (Türkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency & Argeus Travel & Events, Türkiye).

Innovation in Sports Tourism Development - Winner: Saalfelden Leogang – Nature-Driven Performance in Eco-Friendly Mountain Bike Tourism (Saalfelden Leogang Touristik GmbH, Austria).

Outstanding Public-Private Parntership in Sports Tourism - Winner: MadCup Universe (MadCup S.L., Spain).

FIA President’s Exceptional Award - Winner: Tirana – European City of Sports 2023 (Municipality of Tirana, Albania).

UN Tourism Secretary-General Exceptional Award - Winner: WRC UENO Rally of Paraguay 2025 (SENATUR, Paraguay).

UN Tourism Secretary-General, H.E. Shaikha Nasser Al Nowais said: “When UN Tourism and the FIA signed the Memorandum of Understanding in 2024, we committed to advancing together a more sustainable sports tourism industry.

“Last night, that commitment became a reality with the inaugural ceremony for the Awards for Excellence in Sustainable Sports Tourism. This milestone proves that our collaboration is now a global platform recognizing sustainability, innovation, and community impact, turning our shared vision into a powerful legacy for the sector."

A total of 70 applications were submitted by organisations worldwide, including federations, tourism boards, governments, NGOs, companies and universities, with 28 shortlisted for the final, where the winners were selected by a seven-member jury of experts.

A joint initiative between UN Tourism and the FIA, the awards recognise the projects and events that are successfully integrating sport and tourism with sustainable development.

About the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile

The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) is the governing body for world motor sport and the federation for mobility organisations globally. It is a non-profit organisation committed to driving innovation and championing safety, sustainability and equality across motor sport and mobility.

Founded in 1904, with offices in Paris, London and Geneva, the FIA brings together 245 Member Organisations across five continents, representing millions of road users, motor sport professionals and volunteers. It develops and enforces regulations for motor sport, including six FIA World Championships, to ensure worldwide competitions are safe and fair for all.