FedEx completes direct-serve transition, launches West-to-Kingdom nonstop express flight, plans for future hub, and introduces FedEx Logistics freight forwarding services, contributing to the Saudi Vision 2030 goals for logistics, connectivity, trade, and economic diversification

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — Federal Express Corporation (FedEx), the world’s largest express transportation company, today announced the completion of its transition to a direct-serve presence in Saudi Arabia. This milestone comes amid robust economic growth in the Kingdom[1] and includes the launch of the first dedicated FedEx flight into Saudi Arabia, development of a regional hub at the King Salman International Airport, and the expansion of FedEx Logistics freight forwarding services into the country. These initiatives boost operational capacity, generate employment opportunities, and align with Vision 2030 priorities for economic diversification and global trade integration.

The milestone was marked by H.E. Eng. Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, Minister of Transport and Logistics Services and Chairman of the Transport General Authority; H.E. Dr. Rumaih bin Mohammed Al-Rumaih, Vice Minister of Transport and Logistics Services and Acting President of the Transport General Authority; and FedEx executives Raj Subramaniam, president and chief executive officer of FedEx Corporation; Richard Smith, chief operating officer, International and chief executive officer, Airline, FedEx; Kami Viswanathan, president of FedEx Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa; along with other members of the FedEx leadership team, during a ceremony held in Diriyah - a historic center of Saudi heritage and culture in Riyadh.

His Excellency Eng. Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, Minister of Transport and Logistics Services and Chairman of the Transport General Authority, said, “FedEx strengthened presence reflects the Kingdom’s growing appeal as a premier destination for logistics and global investment. Saudi Arabia’s rising influence as a key global logistics hub and a strategic gateway for trade and transport services is clear. The increasing number of leading global logistics and courier companies establishing direct operations in the Kingdom demonstrates the strength of Saudi Arabia’s logistics sector and its pro-investment environment, as well as the global confidence in the Kingdom’s transformation journey.”

“Our recent investments underscore Saudi Arabia’s role as a vital link in our global network, connecting major economies across Asia, Europe, and the Americas,” said Richard Smith, chief operating officer, International, and chief executive officer, Airline, FedEx. “By expanding in the Kingdom, we are broadening our network’s reach and creating faster, more dependable trade routes. As global commerce evolves, Saudi Arabia’s strategic position ensures we can move goods with both speed and scale to connect more people and possibilities.”

“Our direct-serve operations in Saudi Arabia represent a pivotal step in our regional growth strategy to boost connectivity and service,” said Kami Viswanathan, president of FedEx Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa. “By combining modern infrastructure, digital innovation, and integrated solutions, we are facilitating seamless trade and helping businesses in Saudi Arabia and across the region compete globally. This reflects our commitment to supporting Saudi Vision 2030 and cementing the Kingdom’s position as a logistics powerhouse.”

FedEx direct-serve operations in the Kingdom provides customers with an end-to-end shipping experience. The company now directly manages pickup, delivery, and customs clearance, supported by its local infrastructure that includes four gateways and four stations. This physical network is complemented by advanced digital tools that simplify shipping, improve visibility, and increase efficiency across the supply chain.

As part of the company’s expansion, FedEx has introduced its first dedicated flight into Saudi Arabia, becoming the only express logistics company to establish a nonstop air connection from the United States and Europe to the Kingdom. The new service strengthens connectivity and enhances transit times from these markets, supporting better trade flows. As the Kingdom advances its position as a global logistics center, FedEx will also establish a regional hub in Riyadh, connecting international markets to Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Qatar.

To support the Kingdom’s growing economy and trade, FedEx has launched its FedEx Logistics division, offering a comprehensive suite of freight forwarding services across air, road, and ocean freight, in addition to transit cargo support and customs brokerage. These services strengthen connectivity between Saudi Arabia and key markets in the GCC, South Asia, and Africa, building supply chains that are resilient.

In Q1 2025, Saudi Arabia recorded a trade surplus of US$ 16.8 billion (SR 63 billion), a 52% increase compared to Q4 2024[2], reflecting strong export performance and rising demand for a well-established logistics infrastructure.

These developments are part of a comprehensive strategy that goes beyond operational growth. From major infrastructure investments to digital innovation and workforce development, FedEx is reinforcing its commitment to the Kingdom. By aligning closely with Saudi Vision 2030, the company is supporting Saudi Arabia’s transformation into a global hub for trade and logistics.

[1] Saudi Arabia's real GDP grows by 3.9% in Q2

[2] International Trade Bulletin issued by the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) - Saudi Arabia's trade surplus soars 52% to $16.8bln in 1Q 2025