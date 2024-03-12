Abu Dhabi: The Family Development Foundation (FDF) received a delegation from the Ministry of Community Development at the Barakat Al Dar Club at the Al Wathba Centre of the Foundation, to exchange expertise as well as share best practices and services offered for seniors and residents to improve their quality of life.

Mrs. Wafa Al Ali, Director of Community Services Division at FDF, and other employees of the Foundation welcomed Salih Bariki, Director of the Office of Social Affairs, and Somaya Al Saadi, Head of the Department of Studies and Research, along with other delegates. An induction tour was conducted by the Foundation’s staff for the delegation, during which they briefed them about the primary services, programs, and activities that the Foundation provides for elderly persons.

Al Ali stated: “The Family Development Foundation aims to offer senior citizens the best services possible to enhance their quality of life and encourage their participation in society. This is done by improving efficiency to meet their social welfare needs and requirements as well as providing opportunities for them to contribute to the society.”

She added: “The purpose of this visit was to learn about the best practices that Barakat Al Dar Social Club provide to senior citizens in order to improve their physical, mental, social, and psychological well-being, as well as their participation and social integration to facilitate their access to all services for them. This is accomplished through a comprehensive and integrated suite of programs, services, and activities, all of which contribute to creating a robust system of support for the elderly in Abu Dhabi.”

Khawla Al Kaabi, Head of Social Welfare for Senior Citizens of the Family Development Foundation, said: “With integrated social services to improve their social and psychological

status, the Barakat Al Dar Social Club seeks to provide a safe environment to promote the active participation of senior citizens while ensuring the provision psychosocial, cultural and health support. It also aims to empower them to use modern technologies that provide access to several digital services, as well as offer volunteering opportunities for them to contribute their time and learn from.”

Al Kaabi highlighted the significance of this initiative in encouraging a healthy lifestyle among senior citizens and those who approach this stage to foster positive thinking and help them deal with life’s challenges with increased self-confidence. Furthermore, this initiative also enhances the mental health of the elderly, provide opportunities for community participation, prepare and individuals about the social and economic changes after retirement, as well as promote intergenerational relationships and sharing of experiences.

She added: “The club includes sports rooms, training, and periodic medical examinations, as well as the Social Empowerment Office - the Office of Confidentiality and Privacy - to provide social support and comprehensive assessment work for older persons. In addition, the club also offer health forum, family forum, educational forum, happiness forum, entrepreneurs’ forum, retirement forum, as well as a social support forum.”

