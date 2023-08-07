Tamatem Plus users can easily make payments at more than 310 thousand Fawry retail network and more than 230 FawryPlus branches

Cairo: Fawry, Egypt's premier e-payment solutions provider, has entered into a strategic partnership with Tamatem Plus, a leading online store catering to gamers’ needs worldwide. This collaboration aims to offer Egyptian gamers easy and seamless access to the market through enhanced e-payment solutions without having to rely on banking services or going to unsecure foreign websites.

Under this partnership, Tamatem Plus users will have access to two of Fawry Accept flagship services: card payment and Fawry Pay reference code. With a network of over 310,000 Fawry retail outlets and 230 FawryPlus branches, users can conveniently make payments using their preferred method.

Fawry Accept payment gateway services, including card payments and Fawry Pay reference code, will enable Tamatem Plus users to make secure and hassle-free transactions. Users can pay with their cards (Mastercard, Visa, and Meeza) directly on the Tamatem Plus platform. Alternatively, they can visit the nearest Fawry retail network and pay in cash using the Fawry Pay reference code.

Upon placing an order on the Tamatem Plus platform, users will receive a 48-hour valid reference code through a pop-up message, email, and SMS, which will serve as a unique identifier for the transaction.

"We are very pleased with our partnership with Tamatem Plus, the online platform that provides a convenient way for users to top up their accounts and enjoy in-app purchases often without having access to a bank account," said Bassem Lotfy, Head of Acceptance - E-Commerce at Fawry.

Faisal Bitar, Managing Director of Tamatem Plus, added, "We are excited to collaborate with Fawry and bring their secure and widely accepted payment solutions to our platform. This integration aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing a seamless gaming experience for our users in Egypt."

About Fawry:

Fawry is Egypt's largest e-payment platform, catering to both the banked and unbanked population. The platform facilitates electronic bill payments, mobile top-ups, and various other digital services, including e-ticketing and cable TV. Fawry enables corporates and SMEs to accept electronic payments through multiple platforms such as websites, mobile phones, and POS terminals. With a network of 36-member banks, over 310,000 agents, and a mobile platform, Fawry processes an average of 4 million transactions per day, serving an estimated customer base of 50 million users quarterly. For more information, visit www.fawry.com.

About Tamatem Plus:

Tamatem Plus is an online platform and store that allows users to purchase digital currency, game credits, and virtual products for popular online games, apps, stores, and platforms even if they do not have access to traditional banking. Tamatem Plus offers a convenient way for users, especially for the highly underbanked MENA population, regardless of which console or game they play.