Sharjah: The Board of Directors of the Arab Union for International Exhibitions and Conferences (AUIEC) has introduced a new award recognising the best exhibition organiser in the Arab region.

Operating under the umbrella of the Council of Arab Economic Unity (CAEU) affiliated with the League of Arab States (LAS), AUIEC has also approved memberships of Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Oman in the Union.

These significant moves reflect the AUIEC’s commitment to expand its network and scope of work, promoting the role of the exhibition sector in fostering economic cooperation and increasing trade exchange among Arab nations.

These announcements were made during the second periodic meeting for 2024, held at Sharjah's House of Wisdom (HoW). The meeting was chaired by H.E Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, Chairman of the Board of Directors of AUIEC and CEO of the Expo Centre Sharjah. It was administered by H.E Mahmoud Youssef Al-Jarrah, Secretary-General of AUIEC and saw the presence of the Union’s board members.

During the meeting, a series of action plans and proposals for future implementation were discussed. Looking ahead, AUIEC is set to organise prominent events including the Arab Industries Exhibition in Iraq and Syria and the Arab Union Academy for event training. The Union further intends to hold specialised training courses for industry professionals to promote skill development in the Arab region’s exhibition sector.

The Union approved a proposal to host the inaugural edition of "Top 10 Arab Show" in the UAE. Additionally, during the gathering, Dr. Mustafa Al-Ani, Director-General of the General Company for Exhibitions and Commercial Services, affiliated with Iraq’s Ministry of Commerce, was elected as the AUIEC’s Second Vice President. Mrs. Rowa Jabr, Chief Executive Officer of Palestine Trade Center “PalTrade” was also appointed to chair the AUIEC’s Development and Improvement Committee.

Welcoming the three countries’ accession to AUIEC, H.E Saif Mohammed Al Midfa affirmed that these countries play significant role in the global exhibition industry. He noted that this move adds substantial value to the Union, bolstering its mission to foster Arab integration and collaboration within the exhibition sector.

This move aims to enhance the AUIEC’s performance and promote its sustainable growth, empowering the Union to significantly contribute to sustainable economic development, Al Midfa added. He highlighted the key role the exhibition sector plays in stimulating business tourism, travel and aviation sectors, consumer expenditure, and retail trade.

Al Midfa underscored the importance of the AUIEC’s periodic meeting, which featured innovative decisions and proposals aimed at advancing the exhibition and event management sector.

Notable initiatives undertaken in the meeting include expanding joint Arab events and launching an award for the best exhibition organiser in the Arab region. This award will serve as a pivotal tool to support the sustainable growth of the exhibition industry in the region, enhance its performance, accelerate its growth, boost its competitiveness, and help it adopt the best global practices in the field.

For his part, H.E Mahmoud Youssef Al-Jarrah noted that the meeting served as a crucial platform for discussing the current state and future of the exhibition industry in the Arab world. The gathering resulted in innovative initiatives aimed at developing the industry in Arab countries, strengthening its role in advancing Arab economic cooperation, boosting inter-Arab trade, and promoting Arab products in global markets.

As part of the meeting, AUIEC’s board members visited the Jewels of Emirates Show. Organised by the Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the fifth edition of the exhibition has witnessed a record-breaking turnout, with the participation of over 144 exhibitors and more than 500 diverse brands, including top-tier local and international names.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Ahmad Aldwairi

Misbar Communications

ahmad.aldwairi@misbar-me.com