Cabin crew enjoy free accommodation, a tax free salary and a wide range of benefits

Open Days and Invitation Days from June to the end of the year in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Athens, Antalya, Malaga, Manchester, Copenhagen, Vienna, Singapore, Nice, Dublin, Amsterdam, Brussels, Dusseldorf, Milan, Johannesburg, Cape Town, Colombo and Jaipur

Abu Dhabi, UAE – This World Cabin Crew Day, Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, is embarking on a global recruitment campaign seeking remarkable people to join its cabin crew team, to work together for a purpose, creating extraordinary experiences for valued guests.

Supporting Etihad’s ambitious growth plans, the airline has already recruited more than 1,000 cabin crew this year and is preparing to welcome around 1,000 more by the end of the year. Etihad is looking for passionate individuals to deliver its world-renowned hospitality, while enjoying the perks of travel and adventure that a career in aviation offers.

Earlier this month, the World Travel Awards Middle East edition named Etihad’s team as the ‘Leading Cabin Crew 2024’, while the Business Traveller ME Awards also awarded Etihad with the ‘Best Cabin Crew 2024’ accolade.

Etihad celebrated World Cabin Crew Day with festivities, gifts and prizes for the crew at the Crew Briefing Centre, the state-of-the-art crew check-in facility.

Etihad’s diverse cabin crew is made up of people from 112 nationalities, all based in the cosmopolitan emirate of Abu Dhabi. As well as a competitive salary, cabin crew are provided with fully-furnished modern accommodation, medical insurance, allowances, and have access to discounts on dining, shopping, leisure activities, car hire and more.

Cabin crew also enjoy fantastic travel benefits and have access to a wide range of destinations.

Etihad offers excellent career progression with 31 per cent of cabin crew members promoted within the past 12 months. A number were also promoted to positions in the corporate division located at the airline’s headquarters, to pursue careers in marketing, guest experience, network operations, aviation training and finance.

Dr Nadia Bastaki, Chief People and Corporate Affairs Officer, Etihad, said: “This World Cabin Crew Day, we celebrate and recognise the contribution that our Cabin Crew make to our airline’s success. As Etihad continues to grow, we are looking for exceptional individuals to join our team who share our ambition to become the airline that everyone wants to fly. We’re looking for the world’s best, who will embrace our passion for growing the airline and share our commitment to providing warm hospitality and a truly remarkable experience for our guests.

“There has never been a better time to enjoy the spirit of Abu Dhabi and all that this fantastic emirate has to offer.”

Living in the UAE’s thriving capital offers crew a safe city with plenty of things to do. From enjoying some of the world’s most beautiful beaches to watersports in the Arabian sea or outdoor pursuits in the desert, to an abundance of restaurants, bars and nightlife, there will never be a dull moment. The metropolis of Dubai is also just a short drive away.

Etihad’s cabin crew fly across the world to more than 70 destinations across Australia, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe and North America. The airline continues to grow its network and this June will commence flights to Bali and Jaipur as well as a number of seasonal destinations including the Greek islands of Mykonos and Santorini, Nice in the French Riviera and the holiday resorts of Malaga in Spain and Antalya in Turkey.

Cabin crew will have the opportunity to work across the airline’s state-of-the-art, modern fleet including the superjumbo Airbus A380s which connect Abu Dhabi with London, New York and from 1 November Paris, as well as Boeing 787 Dreamliners and 777s, Airbus A350s and Airbus A320 and A321 family.

Interested candidates are invited to attend an Open Day, or register their interest and apply online at careers.etihad.com. Shortlisted candidates will be invited to an assessment, either in person or virtually.

Etihad offers a unique opportunity for candidates located anywhere in the world to take part in a virtual recruitment process, helping Etihad to reach the best talent wherever they are located. Candidates can choose their interview date and time to suit their time zone and their schedule.

Prior experience is not essential as successful candidates will benefit from extensive training at Etihad Aviation Training’s Zayed Campus located adjacent to the airline’s headquarters.