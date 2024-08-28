Dubai – In honor of Emirati Women’s Day 2024, FasterCapital is proud to announce a new round of funding dedicated to supporting and empowering female entrepreneurs across the UAE. This initiative is a testament to the commitment to fostering the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship among Emirati women and other female leaders in the region.

The funding round is specifically designed to help female-led startups in the UAE overcome financial barriers and scale their businesses. It reflects FasterCapital’s ongoing efforts to contribute to the UAE’s vision of gender balance and economic diversification.

"We are delighted to launch this funding round in celebration of Emirati Women’s Day, a day that highlights the remarkable achievements of women in our nation," said Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital. "By supporting female entrepreneurs, we aim to empower the next generation of women leaders who will drive the UAE’s economic and social progress."

Applications for this exclusive funding opportunity will open on the 28th of August 2024 and close on the 30th of September 2024. Selected startups will receive access to financial and legal support, mentorship, networking opportunities, matching with investors and strategic resources designed to accelerate their growth and impact.

"This initiative underscores our belief that Emirati women are a vital force in shaping the future," added Sonia Judith, Program Manager at FasterCapital. "We are committed to providing them with the support they need to succeed in the competitive business landscape."

For more information on eligibility criteria, the application process, and the benefits of the program, please visit FasterCapital website or contact the team.

About Emirati Women’s Day

Emirati Women’s Day, celebrated annually on August 28th, honors the contributions and achievements of Emirati women across all sectors. It is a day to recognize their pivotal role in the development and progress of the UAE.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital is a leading online incubator/accelerator that operates on a global level. The company provides technical development and business development services per equity for startups. The company also helps startups and SMEs in raising capital by providing comprehensive support.

Contact details: rasha.almasri@fastercapital.com