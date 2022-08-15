Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Leading developer, Fakhruddin Properties, is gearing up to announce the launch of their latest residential project Maimoon Gardens with sustainability being the core focus while making a comeback into the Dubai Real estate market. With a promise of cleanest air in Dubai for its homeowners. Using a NASA based technology, the developer will lay key emphases on Indoor Air Quality of the highest standards in each apartment, Special Smart Home Automations and Optimized Designs for an overall cleaner and healthier lifestyle with some world class amenities.

This soon to be announced project will be nestled at the prime location of JVC in the city and will comprise of two towers featuring studio apartments,1/2/3 BHK apartments, offices and retail spaces. The development will deploy key energy optimization technologies with specially automated smart homes that will be projecting energy savings up to 30%, enhanced convenience and reduced carbon footprint.

One of the key highlights of the project is the Waste Management Technology that will aide in segregating dry and wet garbage thereby reducing the combined carbon emissions by almost 1250 tonnes. An advanced Centralized RO water tech feature for all apartments keeping sustainable living in mind is another key highlight of the upcoming project.

Maimoon Gardens aspires to lend a resort-like feel to its inhabitants with inclusions like a Zen Garden, Cascading Waterfalls, a Meditation garden, a Community Green House with Radiant Cooling Technology, a vertical Herb Garden in every apartment and much more keeping in mind the 360 degree wellbeing and healthier lifestyle of an individual. The new property marks the return of the developer as a robust galvaniser of sustainable living and checks all the boxes of Smart Design, Complete Optimisation, Functionality and Overall Wellbeing.

To know more - https://fakhruddinproperties.com/

About Fakhruddin Properties:

Fakhruddin Properties is a leading property management and development firm that provides end-to-end property management solutions including financial management as well as facility management for all types of properties. Fakhruddin Properties was established almost two decades ago in 2003 and has since grown steadily to develop an international portfolio of residential and commercial projects in UAE, UK, and Uganda. The organization adherence to high standards and excellence in execution has resulted in an ISO certification of international standards for their service capacity and operations, and it ensures that their properties are maintained in pristine condition.

