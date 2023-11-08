Dubai: Fairmont Dubai on Sheikh Zayed Road, an iconic destination in the city's vibrant heartland, is pleased to announce the completion of its complete repositioning along with its comprehensive refurbishment project. It proudly invites residents and guests alike to indulge in the new Fairmont Sensation experience, which combines hospitality, warm welcome and personalised service. This step marks the beginning of a new era in which luxury and lifestyle converge in unison, and represents a reimagining of the Hotel guests set new standards for an unforgettable stay.

Celebrating its twentieth anniversary, Fairmont Dubai embarks on a journey of renewal and revival of hospitality, seeking to set new standards for modern luxury that captivates the hearts of visitors and guests. Adjacent to the iconic Burj Khalifa and The Dubai Mall, the hotel opens its doors welcoming guests to a blend of sophistication and contemporary elegance, revealing a new spirit that combines tradition and modernity with a masterpiece of self-esteem and enjoyment of the moment. Nils-Arne Schroeder, Senior Vice President For Fairmont Middle East and Asia: "Fairmont Dubai has successfully modernised its various facilities and is now ready to offer a new and distinctive guest experience. Through a comprehensive repositioning, with a focus on personalized service and the F&B experience, the hotel will become the first choice among Dubai's modern hotels."

The signature hotel change includes the renovation of the lobby and the modernization of 394 rooms and suites in a contemporary style using soft colors and natural materials that reflect the surrounding scenery, so that warm wood accents represent the desert dunes and the unique and custom-designed lighting of the hotel with a dark ocean blue color creates a relaxed atmosphere that honors both Fairmont San Francisco and the Arabian Gulf.

Fairmont Dubai features some of the most popular restaurants such as Bagatelle, OPA, Bistrot Novanta and The Theater as well as a new range of dining and entertainment options including The Lobby Diner and ICY Dubai.Wellbeings Holistic Healing offers a wide range of treatments all designed to enhance the overall well-being of guests, along with a unique salt cave. This cutting-edge experience not only enriches the visitor experience, but also contributes significantly to Dubai's thriving tourism industry and adds a new layer of sophistication and renewal to the city's well-known hospitality scene.

Fairmont Dubai proudly embraces its renewed and innovative vision of environmental sustainability, drastically reducing the use of single-use plastic in every corner of the facility. As part of its efforts to preserve the environment, the hotel has committed to using biodegradable cleaning agents that are specially certified for daily use, ensuring a chemical-free and environmentally friendly approach. The hotel is keen to conserve energy by adopting lighting LED throughout the hotel, significantly reducing energy consumption. Water waste has also been reduced by adopting water savers in all taps, reinforcing the hotel's overall focus on environmental awareness, and making visitor stays more than just a luxury, but an inspiring journey that expresses our collective deep commitment to the health and safety of our planet.

The refurbishment of the Fairmont Dubai on Sheikh Zayed Road is a testament to the unwavering commitment to creating exceptional guest experiences, and the ongoing developments embody a deep dedication to creating an atmosphere that gives every visitor a sense of not only welcome, but true appreciation. At the heart of Fairmont Dubai's updated identity is the unique Fairmont Sense experience, inviting guests to indulge in an emotional journey that celebrates happiness, wellness and the beauty of personal moments. This renewal is not just an improvement in structure; it is dedication In the well-being of guests, a constant sense of belonging.

About Fairmont Dubai Sheikh Zayed Road:

The Fairmont Dubai Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road is a masterpiece that stands in the heart of Dubai, surrounded by the vibrant energy of the city and the appeal of the Middle East's premier shopping destination. Located just moments away from The Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa and the enchanting Dubai Fountains, the Fairmont Dubai Hotel offers an exceptional location that ensures easy access to the world's largest shopping mall and tallest building in the world. This magnificent 34-storey building is a celebration of Arab heritage, inspired by the wind towers (barajeel). Within its walls, the hotel has 394 thoughtfully designed guest rooms and suites, each a sanctuary of comfort and luxury, offering unique views of the Museum of the Future and the Dubai Frame. Fairmont Dubai offers a unique experience, featuring a 40,000 sq. ft. luxury spa with a health club and two rooftop pools. In addition, the hotel allows you to enjoy a unique experience in the world of food and entertainment. Fairmont Dubai has eight distinctive restaurants, each offering a unique culinary experience. Discover the vibrant Mediterranean spirit at Opa Restaurant, enjoy the refined and playful atmosphere of Bagatel, and immerse yourself in a sensual journey at The Theatre, where dining becomes art. Savour authentic Italian flavours at Bistro Novanta, sample international delicacies at the Lobby Diner, or embark on a Lebanese culinary adventure in Yildizlar. Cascades offers an all-day dining experience, while Trophy Room welcomes guests in a sophisticated atmosphere inspired by the sports bar environment. For a distinctive nightlife experience, ACI Dubai offers the most exciting for guests and visitors. Our strategic location simply goes beyond proximity, with the property directly connected to the metro system, ensuring seamless travel around the city, and connected to the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre area through a covered and air-conditioned bridge. These strategic links enhance the experience for business travellers and ensure easy access to major business hubs. Meeting facilities at the hotel include flexible meeting rooms with dedicated meeting rooms. Designed to host executive meetings for up to 4 people or professional conferences for up to 200 people, we ensure that everything you need is readily available. We redefine the concept of luxury through unique architecture, expressive décor and exceptional service. At Fairmont Dubai on Sheikh Zayed Road, we live according to a renewed vision, where the focus is on creating unforgettable experiences and priceless memories, and we proudly offer what we proudly call the 'New Fairmont Feeling' to each guest – an approach and lifestyle shared by our guests and employees, creating a lasting sense of belonging and lifelong emotional bonds.

About Fairmont

Dedicated to connecting guests to the best destinations around the world, Fairmont provides travelers with unforgettable travel experiences, thoughtful and caring service, and truly unforgettable luxury hotels. Each hotel reflects local culture, history, locally inspired cuisine, renowned lounges and prides itself on its pioneering approach to hospitality and leadership in sustainability practices and responsible tourism.

With more than 70 hotels worldwide, and many others under development, the Fairmont collection is home to some of the most iconic and exclusive hotels in the world. This exceptional collection includes The Plaza Hotel in New York, The Savoy in London, Fairmont Grand del Mar and Fairmont The Palm in Dubai, Fairmont Peace Hotel in Shanghai, Fairmont San Francisco and Fairmont Le Chateau Frontenac in Quebec City. Fairmont is part of the Accor Group, a world-leading travel and lifestyle group that innovates digitally offers unique experiences in more than 4,000 hotels, resorts and residences, as well as more than 2,600 of the world's finest private homes. For more information or reservation, please visit fairmont.com .