DUBAI – Expo City Dubai is maintaining strong momentum on Al Waha Residences – the luxury residential development due for completion in 2027 – following the appointment of two key contractors who will oversee MEP works, landscaping and interiors.

With the project spread across two districts at Expo City, ARCO Group has been selected to oversee Al Waha at Mobility District, while Al Futtaim Contracting will be responsible for Al Waha at Opportunity District.

Comprising more than 500 one- and two-bedroom apartments and duplex lofts spread across 42 buildings, Al Waha intelligently remodels legacy infrastructure from Expo 2020 to create contemporary homes. Designed with sustainability and innovation in mind, the properties are shaded by the distinctive ‘Al Waha’ canopies and located within walking distance of the city’s central amenities.

Ahmed Al Khatib, Chief Development and Delivery Officer at Expo City Dubai, said: “Al Waha is a key residential project in our mission to build the city of the future, embodying Expo City Dubai’s vision of sustainable and community-driven living. We are delighted to have two trusted contractors on board to help propel this vision forward, delivering the highest standards of quality and execution for our future residents.”

The project forms part of Expo City’s diverse residential portfolio, which includes Expo Valley – a community of villas and townhouses – as well as a range of apartments across Expo Valley Views and Mangrove, Sky and Sidr Residences.

The new centre of Dubai’s future, Expo City is located mid-way between Dubai and Abu Dhabi, offering direct access to Al Maktoum International Airport, Jebel Ali Port and the Dubai Exhibition Centre. It is a core hub in the 2040 Dubai Urban Master Plan, powering the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).

About Expo City Dubai

Expo City Dubai, the legacy city of Expo 2020 Dubai, is an innovation-driven, people-centric community rooted in the belief that collaboration can propel sustainable progress. Its prime location and world-class connectivity place it at the centre of Dubai’s future – connecting Dubai Exhibition Centre, Al Maktoum International Airport and Jebel Ali Port – forming one of five hubs on the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and a key driver of Dubai’s Economic Agenda (D33)

A world-class free zone, it is home to a thriving business community that supports cross-sector collaboration and provides a springboard for businesses of all sizes to scale and grow, enhancing Dubai’s position as a global centre of trade and reinforcing the UAE’s development and diversification ambitions

Expo City Dubai is home to the UAE’s first Green Innovation District, a landmark initiative driving sustainable industrial growth – seamlessly uniting economic opportunity, environmental responsibility and social progress

Its residential communities redefine urban living, exemplifying best practice in innovative, environment-friendly design with a focus on wellbeing and happiness

An incubator for innovation, it serves as a testbed for sustainable solutions and a platform for groundbreaking ideas that benefit both people and the planet

Packed with educational, cultural and entertainment offerings, with more than 30 indoor and outdoor venues attracting globally significant events, it celebrates human creativity and ingenuity and inspires future generations

Designed as a blueprint for sustainable urban living, its roadmap to achieving net zero by 2050 and its broader decarbonisation targets raise the bar on responsible urban development

