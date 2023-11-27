DUBAI: – Master developer Expo City Dubai has revealed its most prestigious real estate units to date, launching Maha Villas, a limited number of elegant, stand-alone villas with elevated views of Expo Valley’s nature reserve.

Maha Villas debuts with a collection of top-of-the-range, spacious five-bedroom homes, offering a premium living experience that blends the tranquillity of nature with the convenience of contemporary living. Priced from AED 13 million, each features an expansive plot area, ranging from 7,537 sqft to 13,261 sqft and includes a private swimming pool and underground parking.

Ahmed Al Khatib, Chief Development and Delivery Officer, Expo City Dubai, said: “Our philosophy as the master developer centres around crafting holistic living experiences, where residents can find an exceptional home where they can embrace sustainable living and connect with their community and the beauty of their natural surroundings.

“Our most prestigious properties to date, Maha Villas boast elevated vistas over the stunning nature reserve and offer a vibrant, sophisticated, and seamlessly interconnected lifestyle, marking an important milestone in our city’s evolution as we continue to redefine urban sustainable living.”

The first development in UAE to feature 60 per cent green areas within a community, Expo Valley offers direct access to the nature reserve, lake and wadi, where the sights and sounds of local wildlife will become an integral part of daily life.

Residents will also enjoy cycling tracks, walking trails, stables and bridleways, alongside play areas, recreational facilities – including three community clubhouses with gyms – charming cafés and farm-to-table dining, all at the doorstep.

Last month, Expo City unveiled Yasmina Villas – a collection of semi-detached homes in Expo Valley – building on the resounding success of Shamsa Townhouses, introduced earlier this year.

