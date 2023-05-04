Riyadh, KSA; Looking for a new adventure this summer? Look no further than Yerevan, the picturesque capital of Armenia! Starting from June, Saudi Arabia's leading low-cost airline, Flynas, will connect Riyadh, KSA to this fascinating city with convenient and affordable non-stop flights.

Travelers can now plan their next adventure to Armenia with Flynas, where they can immerse themselves in the country's breathtaking landscapes, delicious cuisine, and hospitality. Experience the rich history, culture and stunning architecture of Yerevan and its surrounding areas. From the country’s beautiful mountains to the bustling streets of the city center, there is something for everyone in Armenia.

Whether you're a history buff, an architecture enthusiast or simply looking for a new travel destination, Yerevan has something for you. Book your flight now and experience the beauty of Yerevan with Flynas.

Flynas' state-of-the-art fleet and exceptional services will make your journey to Yerevan comfortable and enjoyable. With this new route, Flynas is offering travelers more choices and opportunities to explore the world.

This new flight route highlights Flynas' commitment to expanding its network and meeting the needs of its passengers. The airline is constantly looking for new ways to offer travelers safe, comfortable, and affordable travel options, and this new route is a testament to that.

For more information and to book your flight, visit www.flynas.com. Start planning your unforgettable journey to Armenia with Flynas today.

About Armenia Travel:

Armenia.Travel is the official tourism website of Armenia that is managed by the Tourism Committee of the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Armenia. Their mission is to help guests explore its hidden corners, discover what is yet undiscovered, and create great memories. Visitors can find all the essential travel information, from obtaining Armenian visa to other useful information about Armenia.

