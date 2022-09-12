Jeddah: WhiteWater, the world’s largest manufacturer and designer of water parks, has welcomed the construction of the Middle East’s largest Water Park at Qiddiya near Riyadh.

“As the space for entertainment venues continues to grow within the Kingdom, it stands to reason that water and theme parks will become more commonplace in Saudi Arabia,” said Mike Rigby, GM & RVP of WhiteWater in Middle East & India.

With giga-projects like NEOM and the Red Sea Project set to include aquatic amenities, it is only a matter of time before water park attractions become an essential part of the family activity in the Kingdom.

While water parks are commonly associated with water slides, surf parks are a growing trend in this sector. Recently recognized as an Olympic sport, surfing is rapidly growing within the region as more Saudi nationals choose to pick up a surfboard.

“The rise of surfing is also reflected in the nation’s goals for Vision 2030 as they work to encourage healthy lifestyles and increase the number of citizens who exercise once a week from 13 to 40 percent,” said Rigby.

The Kingdom joined the International Surfing Association in March this year, in an initiative led by Nouf Al-Nasser, CEO of the Saudi Surfing Federation (SSF).

With inland surfing spots in short supply, a development boom is occurring with over 75 surf parks in the pipeline globally. One venue to get ahead of the growing trend was Loopagoon, located in Dana Bay on the shores of Half Moon Beach in Al-Khobar. A key attraction at the ladies-only water park, the FlowRider® Double encourages guests to try their hand at this new skill while working to improve their balance and stamina.

Part of a smart business model, Loopagoon, like many other parks around the world, has created a complete recreation hub around the attractions with a food and beverage outlet to further increase the opportunity for secondary revenue. Dwell time is also likely to be increased when families and groups have an activity on which they can spend a considerable amount of time, with repeatability a natural side effect as participants stay longer.

The idea of WhiteWater was born in 1980 to create space for families to gather and have memorable fun. With over 40 years of award-winning expertise and over 4,000 successful projects completed worldwide, WhiteWater is the global leader in water park design, engineering, manufacturing and installation.

WhiteWater stands alongside its customers from concept to completion of award-winning attractions, from slides to water rides and everything in between. It aims to inspire clients by unleashing creativity to realize their ambitions.

As market leaders, WhiteWater puts its success down to its attitude. In all our years, we’ve never forgotten the goal – to help parks solve problems, create immersive experiences, and delight guests all over the world. We’re here to create places where fun can thrive.

