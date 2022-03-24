Dubai, UAE: Strange experiences await Global Village guests at Ripley’s Believe It or Not!® this season and if you haven’t visited yet, there’s still time now that Global Village has announced its season extension. Over and above the many new exhibits, this season saw the introduction of an immersive, multisensory 4D Moving Theatre that features built-in motion and a varied range of special effects, synchronised to make you feel like you’re in the film with the ever-popular Monster Family.

Ripley's Believe It or Not! Odditorium boasts a diverse collection of rare, real life exhibits and hands-on interactive experiences at six unique galleries. Over 250 rare artefacts, unbelievable exhibits, wax figures of strange, unusual and historical people, interactive games, the horrific Dark Gallery and a mind-bending, Insta-worthy Vortex Tunnel.

Adventurer and collector Robert Ripley traveled the world documenting the hard-to-believe oddities for which the public had an insatiable appetite. Now, 100 years after the legacy began, Ripley’s Believe It or Not! is a must-visit for every curious mind. From historical oddities to cutting‑edge technology and cosmic conundrums, the attraction offers a deep dive into unbelievable facts and out-of-this-world stories, right here at Global Village.

This season, Ripley’s has upgraded its Marvelous Mirror Maze – a dazzling labyrinth of mirrored reflections and surprising corners boasting over 100 mirrors, LED lighting and digital sound – with Augmented Reality and water features for that perfect photo opportunity.

Continuing the quest for strange-but-true tales from around the globe, Global Village is inviting guests to “Show Us Your Weird” until March 31. Share unbelievable stories, unusual skills, exhibits or artefacts and tag on Instagram @GlobalVillageUAE and Facebook @GlobalVillageAE for a chance to feature on the park’s social media pages.

Entry to Ripley’s Believe It or Not!® is AED 75 and is also included in the great value Wonder Bundles for Kids at AED 140 per child or Wonder Bundles for Families or Thrill-Seekers at AED 165 per person. Wonder Bundles include multiple signature Global Village attractions with over 30 percent discount.

For more information, please visit: www.globalvillage.ae or download the Global Village App.

About Global Village

Global Village is the first family destination for multicultural entertainment, dining, shopping and attractions in the region and amongst the most visited worldwide. Since its inception, it has embodied different aspects of the world and created a smile on the faces of millions of guests every season. This unique and integrated open-air destination offers guests the largest and most varied range of events, shows and activities in the region. Global Village takes guests on a journey rich in culture, cuisine and awe-inspiring entertainment.

