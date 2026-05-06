Dubai’s largest Real Estate Recruitment Agency Executive Search, has announced a strategic partnership with Innovations Experts Real Estate Institute (IEREI), in a move designed to strengthen professional education, career guidance, and industry development across Dubai’s rapidly growing real estate sector.

The partnership will focus on delivering educational seminars, training initiatives, market workshops, and career support programmes aimed at supporting the UAE’s estimated 40,000–50,000 active real estate professionals operating across the market.

Innovations Experts Real Estate Institute (IEREI) is a Dubai-based real estate education and training institute focused on supporting industry professionals through practical learning, professional development, and market-focused training programmes. The institute works closely with agents and brokerages to help improve industry knowledge, operational standards, and career progression within the UAE real estate sector.

The collaboration brings together Executive Search’s extensive visibility and network within Dubai’s brokerage industry with IEREI’s focus on real estate education and professional training.

The partnership was established following meetings between Nathan Kearney, Managing Director of Executive Search LLC-FZ, and the leadership team at Innovations Experts Real Estate Institute, where both organisations identified a growing demand for stronger educational support and practical industry guidance for agents operating within the UAE market.

“Dubai’s real estate industry has evolved into one of the most competitive and fast-moving property markets globally,” said Nathan Kearney, Managing Director of Executive Search LLC-FZ.

“As the market continues to expand, there is a growing responsibility on the industry to improve education, professionalism, and long-term career support for agents at all levels. This partnership is about creating more value for the wider market through insight, training, and development.”

The initiative is expected to include educational events, brokerage workshops, market insight sessions, and collaborative seminars covering topics such as lead generation, personal branding, portal optimisation, industry best practices, and long-term career progression within the UAE property sector.

Leadership from Innovations Experts Real Estate Institute also highlighted the importance of increased collaboration between active market operators and educational institutions in helping support the next generation of real estate professionals in Dubai.

Both organisations confirmed that the partnership aligns with the broader progression of Dubai’s real estate market and the increasing focus being placed on transparency, education, and professional development across the sector.

The first joint educational sessions and industry initiatives are expected to launch later this year in Dubai.

Executive Search:

Website: www.executivesearch.ae

Instagram: @executivesearchdubai

Innovations Experts Real Estate Institute (IEREI):

Website: https://ierei.ae/

Instagram: @ierei_ae