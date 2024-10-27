EWEC continues to drive the decarbonisation of the UAE’s strategic economic sectors

Abu Dhabi, UAE – EWEC (Emirates Water and Electricity Company), a leading company in the integrated planning, purchasing, supply, and system despatch services for water and electricity across the UAE, today announced that it has forged a strategic partnership with ADNEC Group to power ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi entirely with renewable and clean energy, making it the first and largest event venue in the Middle East to utilise clean energy. The landmark partnership sets a benchmark for the decarbonisation of the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences & Exhibitions (MICE) sector across the UAE.

The agreement was signed at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi by Othman Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of EWEC, and Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group. The signing was witnessed by key representatives from both organisations.

As a leading events space in the Middle East, ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi hosts year-round international exhibitions and events, welcoming exhibitors, visitors and business professionals from around the world. Through this new strategic partnership, ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi will have 100 per cent of its grid power supplied by EWEC’s renewable and clean energy sources, verified through the provision of Clean Energy Certificates (CECs) issued by the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE).

This strategic partnership will significantly reduce the carbon emissions of major exhibitions and events hosted by ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi and will position ADNEC Group as a global leader in sustainable event management.

Othman Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of EWEC, said: “We are delighted to partner with ADNEC Group to decarbonise ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi’s grid power consumption. EWEC is driving the increase in renewable and clean energy adoption in the UAE, making it easier and quicker for organisations to reduce their Scope 2 emissions and decarbonise their operations. By strategically increasing renewable and clean energy capacity and simultaneously empowering Abu Dhabi organisations to decarbonise, EWEC is accelerating the delivery of the UAE’s clean energy transition. This strategic partnership with ADNEC Group provides a benchmark for decarbonising major international events hosted in Abu Dhabi in line with the UAE’s net zero targets and reflects EWEC’s continued advancement of pioneering sustainable initiatives.”

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of ADNEC Group, said: “ADNEC Group’s partnership with EWEC emphasises our strategic focus on sustainability through the adoption and use of renewable and clean energy, aligning with the UAE’s objectives and national targets for sustainable development. By decarbonising ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi’s grid power consumption, we are setting a new decarbonisation benchmark within the UAE’s business tourism industry and reaffirming Abu Dhabi’s position as the capital of sustainable events and exhibitions sector in the region.”

EWEC is enabling organisations to decarbonise their operations and reduce their Scope 2 emissions by driving the adoption of the DoE’s CEC scheme. Issued in one megawatt-hour units, CECs are tradable digital certificates which comply with the International Renewable Energy Certificate Standard Foundation (I-REC Standard) and prove ownership of the environmental and economic benefits derived from clean energy consumption.

EWEC is one of the key parties enabling the implementation of the CECs scheme, acting as the Single Registrant and Auction Operator. The certificates are a key mechanism in the transition to a low-carbon economy, contributing to the realisation of the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative.

About Emirates Water and Electricity Company

EWEC (Emirates Water and Electricity Company) is the sole procurer and supplier of water and electricity in the emirate of Abu Dhabi. EWEC drives the planning, forecasting, purchasing, and system despatch services of water and electricity. EWEC fulfils these vital responsibilities through the short-term and long-term balancing of bulk supply and demand for distribution companies and authorities in Abu Dhabi and other Emirates. EWEC is supporting the government of Abu Dhabi and the government of the UAE by enabling the reduction of cost whilst also providing the increased security of supply that comes from a cleaner, larger, and more integrated system.

EWEC is mandated to implement strategic initiatives that will achieve the 60 per cent clean energy target outlined in the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy's (DoE) Clean Energy Strategic Target 2035 for Electricity Production in Abu Dhabi, in addition to enabling the achievement of UAE Water Security Strategy 2036, UAE Energy Strategy by 2050, and the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative. EWEC is accelerating Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s energy transition by diversifying the country’s energy mix through developing and deploying renewable and clean energy as well as low-carbon intensive water desalination capacities. EWEC is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy. For more information, please visit www.ewec.ae.

About ADNEC Group

ADNEC Group, renowned for its rich legacy and diverse business operations, stands as a formidable force in global business and leisure tourism. The Group is a leader in managing and developing international strategic assets and contributes to the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s economy. ADNEC Group’s diverse business clusters span Venues, Events, Hotels, F&B, Services, Tourism and Media. The Group operates the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, the largest event venue in the MENA region, as well as ADNEC Centre Al Ain and the award winning ExCeL London in the United Kingdom.

Capital Events, the events management arm of ADNEC Group, is the leading organiser of some of the world’s most iconic events across strategic industry sectors including Defence and Security, Maritime Lifestyle, Media, Food & Beverage and Technology. Through its growing portfolio, Capital Events plays a crucial role in supporting Abu Dhabi to achieve its growth objectives as a global hub for business and leisure tourism. ADNEC Group’s Services cluster includes its subsidiary Capital 360 Event Experiences that provides distinguished event experiences to its clients and stakeholders. The Group also launched Capital Protocol in 2023 that provides a specialised VIP protocol service which is operated by its Service cluster.

ADNEC Group F&B cluster consists of Capital Catering, which caters to numerous sectors including aviation, healthcare, defence and education. The Hotel cluster consists of a diverse portfolio of seven hotels and resorts across Abu Dhabi, London and Reykjavik, totalling approximately 2,000 guestrooms. Additionally, ADNEC Group extended its portfolio with the acquisition of twofour54, a driving force in Abu Dhabi’s sustainable media and entertainment industry. Recognised internationally for its commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainability, ADNEC Group has garnered numerous awards, solidifying its status as a leader in the industry.