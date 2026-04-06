Dubai: Evogue Digital has closed the first quarter of the year on a strong note, announcing the successful delivery of its integrated PR and communications mandate for BCD Global. The engagement marked a significant milestone, covering the legacy Indian real estate brand’s market entry into the UAE and the launch of its first two real estate projects in the country.

The campaign highlights Evogue Digital’s ability to build brand momentum from the ground up - transforming a new market entrant into a consistently visible and credible name within the region’s competitive real estate sector.

Over the course of the mandate, Evogue Digital secured more than 100 media placements, generating an estimated earned media value of USD 200,000 (AED 750,000). Coverage appeared across leading business, real estate, and lifestyle publications in the UAE and the wider region.

The communications campaign was designed to position BCD Global as a credible and emerging developer in the UAE’s dynamic real estate landscape. From crafting the brand’s entry narrative to amplifying key project launches, Evogue Digital ensured sustained visibility and strong media engagement.

The mandate included strategic brand positioning, press release development, targeted media outreach, and ongoing editorial engagement, helping BCD Global strengthen brand recall among investors, stakeholders, and potential buyers.

“Our approach with BCD Global was rooted in building credibility from day one. In a market as dynamic as the UAE, it’s not just about visibility, but about meaningful presence in the right conversations. From market entry to project launches, we focused on creating a consistent narrative that resonates with both media and audiences. Delivering close to 100 quality placements and an earned media value of USD 200,000 reflects the strength of that strategy and execution,” said Prarthana Nandwani, Founder of Evogue Digital.

Evogue Digital continues to partner with brands and CEOs seeking to establish and scale their presence through strategic storytelling, market positioning, and high-impact media engagement.

About Evogue Digital:

Evogue Digital is a global communications advisory and PR consultancy rooted in the UAE, specialising in brand positioning, media relations, and strategic storytelling. The firm works with companies across sectors including real estate, corporate, and lifestyle, helping brands build credibility and visibility through impactful media engagement and narrative-led communications.

For media enquiries, contact:

info@evoguedigital.com