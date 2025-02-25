Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: As part of its commitment to accelerating EV adoption and enhancing sustainable mobility, EVIQ, Saudi Arabia’s leading EV infrastructure provider, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Remat Al-Riyadh Development, the development arm of the Riyadh Municipality, to install and operate EV charging stations across Riyadh. This agreement supports Riyadh Municipality’s strategy to improve quality of life and facilitate transportation solutions for residents and visitors, aligning with Saudi Vision 2030’s commitment to sustainability and clean energy.

As a joint venture between the Public Investment Fund (PIF) and the Saudi Electricity Company (SEC), EVIQ is dedicated to building a nationwide network of over 5,000 fast chargers by 2030, ensuring Saudi Arabia’s leadership in clean transportation.

Speaking on the agreement, Mohammed Bakr Gazzaz, CEO of EVIQ, highlighted the significance of the partnership:

"We are pleased to formalize our partnership with Remat Al-Riyadh through this agreement. This initiative will not only accelerate the transition to electric mobility in Saudi Arabia but also create an advanced, city-wide EV charging network that ensures convenience for drivers. By 2030, EVIQ aims to establish over 5,000 fast chargers across key locations in Saudi cities and highways, supporting a greener, smarter future."



Abdullah bin Sulaiman Abu Dawood, CEO of Remat Al-Riyadh Development, emphasized the initiative’s impact:

"This is a major step towards providing the necessary infrastructure for EV users, ensuring that Riyadh offers a seamless and sustainable urban mobility experience. The agreement supports the Kingdom’s goals to reduce carbon emissions while aligning with Saudi Arabia’s major clean energy and EV investment initiatives. Additionally, this project will complement the city’s ongoing efforts in enhancing public parking and alternative mobility solutions."

The collaboration will focus on strategic placement of EV chargers in Riyadh, integrating smart urban planning solutions, and contributing to the national target of 30% EV adoption by 2030. Additionally, Remat Al-Riyadh is working on complementary mobility initiatives such as "Riyadh Parking" and alternative transportation solutions to support urban sustainability.



This agreement marks a transformational milestone in the advancement of sustainable transportation infrastructure in Riyadh, paving the way for a cleaner and more efficient mobility ecosystem in Saudi Arabia.