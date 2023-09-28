The global pharmaceutical company has signed a contract with MODON for a plot of land to establish its research and manufacturing complex in the Kingdom.

The agreement marks the first step in EVA Pharma’s long-term investment strategy in Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi pharmaceutical complex will produce 990 million healthcare solutions annually.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: EVA Pharma, one of the fastest-growing pharmaceutical companies in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, signed a contract today with the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones, known as MODON, to attain a 50,517 sqm plot of land in Sudair City, for its state-of-the-art research and manufacturing complex in the kingdom.

The plot attained, facilitated by MODON, will house a full-fledged industrial complex that will cater to a diverse spectrum of therapeutic domains with plans to launch over 150 pharmaceutical products spanning biologics, vaccines, immunosuppressants, oncology, and high-potency medications, which require specialized containment technology. With a research & development center at the heart of its industrial complex, EVA Pharma will bring the latest medical advancements closer while helping it respond more accurately to changing patient needs through research and collaboration with local universities and hospitals.

Commenting on the agreement, Engineer Majid bin Rafid Al-Arqobi, CEO of the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones “Modon”, explained that the strategic partnership initiated by Modon with Eva Pharma comes within the framework of its role to localize the medical and pharmaceutical industries in the Kingdom, create an ideal environment attractive to foreign investments, and strengthen the national export system as an important factor for achieving a prosperous economy in line with the objectives of the National Industrial Strategy and the aspirations of the Saudi Vision 2030.

He added that "Modon" provides innovative products and services that support the national industrial system. The land allocated for investment in 36 industrial cities has risen to about 135.6 million square meters, the developed areas of more than 202 million square meters, and industrial cities have 6,055 factories, including 1,263 ready factories.

Expressing his enthusiasm about the venture, Riad Armanious, CEO of EVA Pharma, said: “EVA Pharma is not just scaling its physical presence in the Kingdom; we are planting deep roots here. Our commitment to the Saudi people’s health is steadfast, and our investment in local manufacturing is a testament to that commitment. EVA Pharma's investment in local manufacturing not only bolsters the company's presence but also signifies a broader commitment to enhancing the region’s pharmaceutical capabilities, fostering innovation, catalyzing tech transfer, and creating employment opportunities, all while contributing to the growth and prosperity of Saudi Arabia.”

“We recognize the opportunities that Saudi Arabia has to offer. Thanks to the unwavering support of the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) we can expand on our mission and contribute to the well-being of the Saudi community as a local emerging manufacturer in the Kingdom. Additionally, we recognize the need to work collaboratively with healthcare professionals and institutions to develop tailored solutions to the most demanding health challenges in the kingdom. We aim to be more than just a pharmaceutical company; we aspire to be a trusted partner in healthcare and to contribute to Saudi’s national health goals in line with Vision 2030.” added Armanious.

EVA Pharma announced the final conceptual design of its upcoming industrial complex today, a process that was initiated in June 2023. With the groundbreaking ceremony scheduled for late 2023, the first manufacturing phase is set to begin in April 2025, reaching full operational capacity in 2026 to produce 990 million units annually, offering 807 employment opportunities and contributing to the local economy.

This industrial complex, situated in Sudair near Riyadh, aims to become a center of gravity for pharmaceutical manufacturing in the region. It will comprise an R&D center and five pharmaceutical factories, including one for biologics and oncology products, another for oral dosage forms like DPIs, Bi-layer, and ODT, an immunosuppressants facility, and a vaccines production unit.

Designed by IO, a German consultancy specializing in the implementation of complex industrial projects, EVA Pharma's Saudi complex embodies a green circular economy approach. It minimizes waste and optimizes resource usage through advanced technologies like AI and IoT to ensure energy efficiency in the hot Saudi Arabian climate. The complex's commitment to water stewardship practices safeguards this vital resource and places a strong emphasis on green chemistry principles. Additionally, it promotes transparent supply chains, adheres to CGMP regulations, and sets a new industry standard through the adoption of sustainable packaging procedures.

Today’s agreement marks a new milestone for EVA Pharma, which has established its strong foothold in the region since 1997, through a focused approach to research and innovation in the pharmaceuticals space. With a presence in more than 40 countries, EVA Pharma produces every day over a million packs of 300+ healthcare solutions at its three internationally accredited facilities.

About EVA Pharma

EVA Pharma empowers the fight for health and well-being in communities around the world. With a 5,000-strong team of professionals, the company produces more than one million healthcare products a day at its state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, which are equipped with cutting-edge technology, are internationally recognized for innovation, and have been approved by multiple regulatory agencies.

The company’s product portfolio focuses on pressing, yet unmet, disease areas, such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases, oncology, neuroscience, ophthalmology, anti-infectives, bone and pain, hepatology, and reproductive health, to meet both local and international demand.

EVA Pharma is one of the fastest-growing healthcare companies in the Middle East and Africa while operating in more than 40 countries worldwide.

For more information, please visit: www.evapharma.com & https://www.evapharma.com/newsroom or follow us on X, LinkedIn & Instagram

