Muscat – Samail Industrial City, operating under the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn), received 26 investment applications during the first half of 2025, of which 19 projects were localised, with a total investment exceeding RO35mn.

These new projects will be established on more than 470,000 sqm, spanning various sectors including iron, steel and metal industries; paper products; food; pipe manufacturing; automotive brakes, equipment and engine manufacturing; cement products; and doors, windows and kitchen manufacturing, among other value-added industries.

In a statement, Yasser bin Ibrahim al Ajmi, Director General of Samail Industrial City, said that by the end of the first half of 2025, the city’s total investment volume had surpassed RO243mn, with leased land covering 2,698,590 sqm of the city’s total area of 11,889,233.97 sqm. The total workforce in the city during the same period stood at 3,378, of which 800 were Omani nationals.

Ajmi added that Madayn continues to implement a range of vital projects in Samail Industrial City, most notably the water supply project being carried out by Nama Water Services at a total cost of RO11mn, scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2026.

He further noted that the preliminary design for the residential area’s master plan was completed during the first half of 2025, and the plots will soon be offered as an investment opportunity.

Additionally, the Medical Fitness Examination Centre building will be offered for investment, aiming to provide high-quality healthcare services to employees within the industrial city as well as to residents of nearby areas. Strategically located near the main gate and expressway, the centre spans 1,100.71 sqm and includes laboratories, clinics, cooling rooms, X-ray facilities, and several offices.

Madayn inaugurated the infrastructure project of Samail Industrial City during the first half of 2025 at a total cost exceeding RO35mn, reaffirming its developmental role in advancing the sultanate’s industrial sector, promoting private sector participation in economic growth in line with Oman Vision 2040, and supporting efforts to create jobs, enhance competitiveness, attract investment, adopt AI technologies, and boost production.

Samail Industrial City has been designed according to the latest international standards, taking into account environmental and civil defence requirements, while also integrating social and recreational elements to serve both workers and residents of Samail and neighbouring wilayats.

The city is divided into several specialised sectors, including technology, pharmaceuticals, food, petrochemicals, steel, aluminium and wood, marble, and construction materials, in addition to a dedicated zone for SMEs.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

