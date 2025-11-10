AMMAN — Jordan’s industrial exports break the JD6 billion, during the first ten months of the year, recording the "highest" level in years, according to Amman Chamber of Industry.

The chamber’s exports reached JD6.196 billion between January and October, up from JD5.473 billion during the same period in 2024, showing an increase of 13.2 per cent, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The growth, which indicated a clear sign of the sector’s growing competitiveness and international reach, was driven by "strong" performances across eight industrial sub-sectors.

Exports of construction materials surged by 66.3 per cent, marking the "highest" growth among all sectors, while exports from the plastics and rubber industries increased by 2.5 per cent.

In contrast, exports of wood and furniture products dropped by 10.8 per cent, and packaging, paper and office supplies dipped "slightly" by 0.4 per cent.

India, the US, Saudi Arabia and Iraq remained the "top" destinations for Jordanian industrial exports, accounting for more than half of the ACI’s total shipments, worth JD3.521 billion.

Exports to India saw the "sharpest" growth, jumping by 24.8 per cent to JD975 million, while exports to Saudi Arabia increased by 7.4 per cent to JD703 million.

Meanwhile, exports to Iraq slipped by 1.5 per cent to JD791 million, and those to the US fell by 6 per cent to JD1.052 billion. Despite the decline, the US remained "one of the largest" markets for Jordanian products.

One of the most "notable" developments was the surge in exports to Syria, which soared by 302 per cent to JD226 million, compared with JD56 million over the same period last year.

Regionally, Arab countries topped the list of export destinations with a combined total of JD2.871 billion, followed by non-Arab Asian countries at JD1.394 billion, and North America at JD1.093 billion.

Exports to the EU reached JD431 million, while non-EU European countries accounted for JD202 million. African markets received JD102 million of goods' value, South American countries JD65 million, and other destinations JD39 million.

By sector, mining industries continued to lead with exports value of JD1.456 billion, followed by chemical and cosmetics products at JD1.095 billion, and engineering, electrical and IT industries at JD1.046 billion.

Food, agricultural and livestock exports totalled JD811 million, while medical and pharmaceutical supplies reached JD610 million. Leather and garment industries contributed JD516 million.

The remaining exports came from packaging and paper industries at JD288 million, plastics and rubber at JD263 million, construction materials JD156 million, and wood and furniture JD16 million.

Established in 1962, the ACI today represents around 8,600 manufacturing enterprises employing about 159,000 workers, with a total capital investment of roughly JD5 billion.

