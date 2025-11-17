Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates : eToro, the trading and investing platform, today announced it has expanded its 24/5 trading offering to cover all stocks in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100, allowing users to trade the most followed US equities around the clock 5 days a week.

Yossi Brandes, VP of Execution Services at eToro said: “Our mission has always been to open the global markets and make trading accessible to everyone, everywhere. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 represent some of the world’s most influential companies, and now with 24/5 trading our users around the world have the flexibility to trade them at their own convenience. We will continue to add more assets and to expand our 24/5 offering to meet the evolving needs of our global community.”

Trading will now be available from Sunday 20:05 until Friday 16:00 Eastern Time (ET), giving users access to more US stocks beyond traditional exchange hours. This allows users to react to breaking news, earnings releases and economic data that can move markets overnight, empowering them to stay agile and take better control of their investment portfolios. In particular, users outside of the US can stay engaged with US stocks during their local daytime hours.

eToro is the trading and investing platform that empowers you to invest, share and learn. We were founded in 2007 with the vision of a world where everyone can trade and invest in a simple and transparent way. Today we have 40 million registered users from 75 countries. We believe there is power in shared knowledge and that we can become more successful by investing together. So we’ve created a collaborative investment community designed to provide you with the tools you need to grow your knowledge and wealth. On eToro, you can hold a range of traditional and innovative assets and choose how you invest: trade directly, invest in a portfolio, or copy other investors. You can visit our media centre here for our latest news.

