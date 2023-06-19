Dubai, UAE - etisalat by e& announced the winners of the third edition of the 'Hello Business Pitch' competition at a live awards ceremony dedicated to celebrating entrepreneurship and innovation in the United Arab Emirates.

The event took place amidst a grand gathering of prominent figures, including H.E Abdulaziz Al Nuaimi, Assistant Undersecretary of the Commercial and Regulatory Affairs Sector, and Khalid Kalbat, Director of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Department at the Ministry of Economy; where the winners were announced, highlighting their exceptional achievements during this esteemed occasion.

The Hello Business Pitch 3 provided a unique platform for aspiring startups and disruptive ideators to showcase their business ideas and models. The event attracted startups and entrepreneurs who were equipped with innovative frameworks, concepts, and business models who competed for recognition and a chance to win cash prizes worth AED 350,000.

A jury panel of nine subject matter experts meticulously evaluated the business pitches, considering factors such as the strength of the application, problem-solving capabilities, the ability to communicate their unique value proposition, and the potential for scalability.

The Hello Business Pitch 3 Awards Ceremony celebrated the outstanding achievements of winners in two categories: Ambitious Startups and Disruptive Ideators. FortyGuard emerged as the winner in the Ambitious Startups category, securing the prestigious first prize of AED 120,000. Revent claimed the second prize of AED 80,000, while ImInclusive won the third prize of AED 60,000. In the Disruptive Ideators category, Mohammed Alam (Story Box), stood out as the winner, earning the first prize, worth AED 40,000 in cash, Nitin Agarwal (QReceipts), secured the second prize of AED 30,000 cash, and Sara AlMahri (Sensy) was awarded the third prize of AED 20,000 cash.

Esam Mahmoud, Senior Vice President, SMB, etisalat by e& said: "We are thrilled to witness the remarkable talent and potential within the UAE's entrepreneurial ecosystem at the Hello Business Pitch 3 Awards. These exceptional individuals and their groundbreaking ideas are driving innovation and shaping the future of business in our nation. We are proud to support and celebrate their achievements, and we look forward to their continued success as they contribute to UAE's growth and prosperity.""

The talented individuals and startups showcased extraordinary innovation, vision, and the potential to significantly impact the business landscape of the UAE. The prizes they receive will support further developing their ventures and contributing to the nation's economic growth.

Mahmoud thanked the UAE government for their continued support, he said: "The Hello Business Pitch 3 Awards is a testament to the UAE's commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and fuelling innovation. By providing a platform for aspiring entrepreneurs and startups to showcase their ideas, we enable them to access the resources and capital they need to turn their visions into reality. We congratulate the winners and commend all participants for their dedication and ingenuity. Together, we are shaping a vibrant and thriving business landscape in the UAE."

The Hello Business Pitch initiative addresses the challenges ideators and startups face in securing capital and resources to kickstart their entrepreneurial journeys. Aligned with the UAE's vision of fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, the competition catalyses aspiring entrepreneurs to launch their businesses, providing them with a platform to access the capital needed to scale their operations.

About etisalat by e&, UAE

‘etisalat by e&’ embodies the telecom arm of e& in the UAE, with a mission to maximise stakeholder value, deliver an unparalleled customer experience and optimise business performance for sustainable growth and success.

Leveraging the latest world-class technologies, etisalat by e& will grow core and digital services, enriching consumer value propositions with digital services catering to new consumer lifestyles and emerging demands beyond core telecom services, including health, insurance and gaming. etisalat by e& will continue to act as a trusted partner to enterprises in meeting their connectivity needs and beyond.

Bolstering its leadership position as a digital telco that champions customers in a hyper-connected digital world, etisalat by e& will pivot the new sustainable demand into future spaces such as private networks, autonomous vehicles and AI.

To learn more about Etisalat by e&, please visit : https://www.etisalat.ae