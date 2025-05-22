Abu Dhabi, UAE: Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE), Al Dahra Agriculture Trading, and Fujairah Municipality have signed a cooperation agreement aimed at accelerating sustainable development efforts in the Emirate of Fujairah. The tripartite partnership brings together institutional capabilities to support critical infrastructure, strengthen community services, and promote long-term environmental and economic sustainability.

The agreement addresses legacy land-related matters and establishes a forward-looking framework for infrastructure development. EtihadWE has played a key role in enabling the agreement’s implementation—helping to unlock priority projects and ensure continuity in delivering essential utility services to the community.

This joint resolution strengthens integrated planning between the three entities and supports broader national priorities—particularly in water efficiency, food security, and the creation of green job opportunities. The partnership also enables future collaboration across strategic sustainability areas.

Eng. Yousif Ahmed Al Ali, CEO of EtihadWE, said: “This agreement reflects our continued commitment to enabling infrastructure and sustainability in Fujairah. The new land lease allows us to move forward with key projects that modernise utility services in the emirate—enhancing resilience and meeting future demand. By working closely with Al Dahra and Fujairah Municipality, we are fostering a collaborative model that delivers tangible impact for the community.”

Arnoud van den Berg, Group CEO of Al Dahra, stated: “This agreement signifies our commitment to working together to create a more sustainable future.”

H.E Mohamed Al Afkham, Director General of Fujairah Municipality said, “We welcome this collaboration and are confident in the positive outcomes it will bring to Fujairah’s development.”

The agreement is effective immediately, with technical and administrative teams already working to activate the new framework. Over the coming months, the partnership will expand to explore joint initiatives in renewable energy, water conservation, and food systems—aligned with Fujairah’s vision for inclusive and sustainable growth. Through regular progress reviews, the three entities will ensure alignment, measure outcomes, and optimise shared value for the community.

About EtihadWE

EtihadWE was established in 2020 under the Federal Decree-Law No. (31) of 2020 to carry out the duties assigned to The Federal Electricity & Water Authority at that time. It is wholly owned by the Emirates Investment Authority and is mandated to meet the needs of the northern emirates of electricity and desalinated water. EtihadWE seeks to become global leader and achieve the highest levels of excellence in the field of services it provides, achieve sustainability, reduce waste in natural resources, launch institutional initiatives aimed at supporting economic sustainability and preserving the environment, in addition to fulfil its social responsibilities.

EtihadWE boasts an exemplary record of uninterrupted water and power supply with a network that includes 8,000 kilometres of water pipelines, 15,000 kilometres of power lines; and a water storage capacity of about 600 million gallons.

About Al Dahra

Al Dahra is a prominent multinational leader in agribusiness, with over 400 thousand acres of agricultural land in Egypt, Romania, Serbia, USA, and other countries, specialized in cultivation, production and trading of nearly 3 million tons of essential food commodities and up to 3 million tons of animal feed.

Serving a large customer base from Commercial enterprises to Government agencies, Al Dahra has a widespread geographic footprint, operating in over 20 countries and catering to more than 40 markets with a leading position in Africa, Europe and the Middle East.

