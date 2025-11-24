Tokyo added to Etihad’s A380 network alongside London, Paris, Toronto and Singapore

ABU DHABI, UAE: Etihad Airways has announced it will fly its A380 to Narita, Tokyo for Summer 2026.

The renowned double-decker will begin operating between Zayed Abu Dhabi International (AUH) and Narita International (NRT) on 16 June 2026, in time for the busy summer travel season. The world's only three-room suite in the sky, delivering Etihad's legendary flying experience, is on its way to Japan.

Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer, Etihad Airways, said: "As we bring our latest A380 back into service, we're delighted to introduce our remarkable aircraft to Japan. Our guests consistently tell us they love the onboard experience. Our attentive cabin crew delivers dedicated service to every passenger, whether they're travelling in Economy, Business, First or The Residence, our three-room suite in the sky.

"We've seen strong demand from customers for more seats to Japan, and the A380 allows us to deliver that. The aircraft is particularly well-suited to this route, given the importance of business travel between the UAE and Japan, two nations with deep economic and cultural ties. Japan has always been a favourite destination for our guests, and this move reinforces our commitment to the market."

The increased capacity opens up the UAE's capital to more Japanese travellers, whether as a stopover or a destination to explore.

Tokyo joins Etihad's A380 network alongside London, Paris, Toronto and Singapore, and flights on are available to book now.

Welcome onboard

Step into a world of luxury on Etihad’s A380, where every guest is treated to a unique and elevated experience.

First Class takes luxury to new heights with the First Apartments. These nine private spaces are equipped with designer tableware, a spacious leather lounge chair, and a separate ottoman that transforms into an 80" lie-flat bed. First-class guests also have access to personal vanity units and the exclusive First-class shower room.

On the upper deck, Business Class passengers can enjoy the exclusive Business Studios, which provide 70 private spaces for a stress-free journey. The upper deck also houses The Lobby, a serviced lounge and bar area between the First and Business cabins. Comprehensive Wi-Fi keeps travellers connected throughout their journey, from closing business deals to sharing holiday moments.

In Economy Class, the journey begins with a dedicated welcome area that sets the tone for an enjoyable flying experience. The cabin features 68 extra legroom seats, offering an additional four inches of space, along with 337 Economy Smart seats. These seats are designed for maximum comfort, boasting Etihad's signature fixed-wing headrests and large pillows.

The Residence

At the pinnacle of luxury is The Residence, the world's only three-room suite in the sky. Accommodating up to two guests, The Residence features a private living room, bedroom, and ensuite bathroom, complete with a shower at 40,000 feet.

A dedicated team of Etihad cabin crew ensures unrivalled service. Guests in The Residence can enjoy a culinary journey with an à la carte menu, served on designer tableware in the private living room, or even opt for breakfast in bed. From gourmet cuisine to champagne and caviar, The Residence Signature High Tea offers a range of lavish options.

Flight frequency – all times local

Flight No Departure Airport Departure Time Arrival Airport Arrival Time Frequency EY 0800 Abu Dhabi 21:25 Tokyo, Narita 12:45 Daily EY 0801 Tokyo, Narita 18:00 Abu Dhabi 00:20 Daily

About Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world's leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America. Together with Etihad's codeshare partners, Etihad's network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme and more. To learn more, visit etihad.com.

