Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the AI Data Cloud company, are expanding their collaboration to scale generative AI innovation and business outcomes for clients, such as Caterpillar. With the formation of the Accenture Snowflake Business Group, announced today, the companies can help more enterprises reinvent their business models by harnessing the power of cloud, AI and data, anchored by Accenture AI Refinery™, and recent innovations such as Snowflake Intelligence and Snowflake Cortex AI.

“In today’s rapidly evolving market, companies are under immense pressure to reinvent their operations and business models to stay ahead,” said Manish Sharma, Chief Strategy and Services Officer, Accenture. “The Accenture Snowflake Business Group will help clients to better leverage Snowflake’s unique foundation of reliable, accessible, contextualized data, coupled with Accenture’s ability to unlock the power of advanced AI for clients faster.”

“Our partnership with Accenture has empowered hundreds of organizations to unlock AI's potential and reveal previously unimaginable insights,” said Sridhar Ramaswamy, CEO, Snowflake. “The Accenture Snowflake Business Group combines Accenture's industry-leading business reinvention experience with Snowflake's enterprise-ready, easy, connected, and trusted platform. This collaboration enables enterprises to achieve their full potential with AI and data, transforming how they harness data to build next-generation AI-powered applications, drive better decision-making, and maximize their data's potential for AI innovation."

Accenture and Snowflake Help Organizations Tap into Data to Accelerate AI Adoption

Leading global industrial equipment manufacturer, Caterpillar, is working with Accenture and Snowflake to unlock the full value of its operational data. This will help drive better quality in manufacturing, timely insights for finance, and improved knowledge management for complex work. The collaboration, which combines Caterpillar’s IT AI Center of Excellence, Accenture’s industrial manufacturing, AI and data experience and global delivery capability with Snowflake’s AI capabilities, will help accelerate Caterpillar’s enterprise-wide AI and data transformation.

“Our work with Accenture and Snowflake marks a major step forward in our journey to become a truly AI-and-data-driven organization,” said Jamie Engstrom, CIO, Caterpillar. “Our collaboration, coupled with the Caterpillar IT AI COE, will allow us to make faster, data-informed decisions that improve efficiency, enhance quality, and deliver greater value.”

Accenture Snowflake Business Group Accelerates Client Transformation

The new Accenture Snowflake Business Group builds on a long-standing partnership focused on helping clients transform their data into a core business asset. The group will be supported by more than 5,000 Accenture SnowPro-certified people – the largest certified talent pool in the ecosystem. It is dedicated to helping organizations across industries migrate to the cloud, create AI-ready data estates, and accelerate AI innovations that drive new value and business outcomes.

This is a key focus for enterprise clients: 85% of c-suite leaders plan to increase AI investments this year, with 67% viewing AI primarily as a driver of revenue growth rather than just a means to cut costs, according to recent Accenture research.

As part of the Accenture Snowflake Business Group, the companies will jointly invest in the establishment of a global Center of Excellence, where specialized Accenture and Snowflake teams will work side-by-side with clients to rapidly apply the latest technologies, and co-create new assets and solutions.

The business group will tap into Accenture's deep industry expertise, business reinvention capabilities, and ecosystem relationships, as well as the Accenture AI Refinery platform. This can help clients jump-start custom data journeys and lay the groundwork for agentic capabilities, leveraging Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud for scalability and governance.

