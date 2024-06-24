Dubai, UAE: The utility company EtihadWE is continuing its commitment to supporting the next generation of engineers, with a training partnership with Dhafir Technology in Abu Dhabi.

Graduate trainees from EtihadWE undertook a field visit and training session at the Abu Dhabi headquarters and Jindal factory of Dhafir Technology, one of the leading EPC (engineering, procurement, construction) contractors in the region, and a strategic partner of Etihad Water and Electricity.

The visit included theoretical and field training, reviewing ongoing EtihadWE projects, including learning about pipe manufacturing processes. The visit is part of EtihadWE’s wider Graduate Trainee (GT) Program, serving as a bridge between academic learning and professional employment for new graduates by giving them the opportunity to gain experience and skills while contributing to the organisation day-to-day.

Eng. Yousif Al Ali, CEO of EtihadWE said: “We are focused on building a sustainable future, and this starts with the people. EtihadWE is firmly committed to the UAE's national development goals and is proud to be able to nurture, develop and invest in local talent as we recognise the importance of having a workforce that reflects the community. By embracing local graduate training, we are ensuring that the future leaders of our industry are from the very community we serve, making us truly rooted in the region whilst driving innovation and expertise in the utility sector. This means that we are not just powering homes and businesses — we are empowering the future of our nation.”

He added: “We're doing this by investing in comprehensive training programs, developing the skills and enhancing career prospects while ensuring that we are continuing to deliver excellence.”

Further he said: “We are grateful to Dhafir for their continuing cooperation with EtihadWE and ongoing support in training and qualifying new members in the community, helping us to invest in the future of our industry.”

EtihadWE is committed to supporting and investing heavily in comprehensive training programs, equipping its team members with the skills and knowledge required to excel in their roles and contribute effectively to the company's strategic objectives.

As well as the Graduate Trainee Programme, the training package at EtihadWE includes the National Diploma programme, providing enrolees with broad practical and cognitive skills within the company’s field of work. Additionally, there is the Emerging Leaders programme, which aids trainees in developing leadership and strategic planning skills. It qualifies prominent national competencies to assume leadership positions in the company in the future, alongside offering opportunities for some team members to obtain specialized professional certificates such as the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) certification and others.