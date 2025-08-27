Ajman, UAE – Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE), the leading provider of water and electricity services and the key enabler of development and sustainability across the Northern Emirates, has signed a strategic agreement with Ajman Bank to strengthen cooperation in alignment with the UAE’s national development priorities.

The agreement reflects EtihadWE’s commitment to advancing its long-term development agenda, with a focus on enhancing utility infrastructure resilience and ensuring the efficient delivery of vital projects across the region.

The signing ceremony was attended by Eng. Yousif Ahmed Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Water and Electricity, and Mustafa Al Khalfawi, Chief Executive Officer of Ajman Bank, along with senior representatives from both institutions.

Commenting on the agreement, Eng. Yousif Al Ali, CEO of EtihadWE, said:

“Partnering with Ajman Bank represents a strategic step forward in our mission to deliver high-efficiency infrastructure projects for the water and electricity sectors in the Northern Emirates. Aligning financial vision with operational effectiveness enhances our ability to provide sustainable, future-ready services that meet the expectations of the communities we serve, in line with the leadership’s vision for these essential sectors.”

Mustafa Al Khalfawi, CEO of Ajman Bank, commented: “Our collaboration with EtihadWE reflects the power of alignment between national institutions working toward a common mandate. At Ajman Bank, we remain committed to enabling infrastructure that supports the UAE’s long-term development journey, delivers value to its people, and strengthens the foundations for future generations”.

Through this agreement, both organizations aim to implement innovative financing frameworks that enable the timely delivery of strategic infrastructure, while reinforcing their shared commitment to institutional resilience, operational excellence, and sustainable growth.

This agreement underscores the importance of public-private partnership in shaping the nation’s strategic infrastructure landscape and advancing long-term development goals across the Emirates.