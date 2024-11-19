Abu Dhabi, UAE - Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, has released its traffic statistics for October 2024, highlighting continued strong performance. The airline welcomed 1.6 million guests during the month, achieving a notable average passenger load factor of 87%.

Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways, said: "Our passenger numbers in October saw significant growth compared to the same period last year, highlighting our continuing upwards momentum.

“Year-to-date, Etihad has welcomed more than 15 million passengers, marking a substantial 34% increase from the previous year. As of October 2024, the airline's rolling 12-month passenger total stands at 17.8 million, a 73 per cent increase on the figure for the whole of 2022, indicating we are on track to double passenger numbers in under two years.

"Our capacity continues to grow, and it is pleasing to see we maintained our robust passenger load factor of 87% year-to-date, as well as announcing another exciting new route to Al Alamein, Egypt from Summer 2025.

“Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a global aviation hub and a major destination for tourists from around the world is being bolstered by our fleet growth year-on-year, which underpins our route expansion. This was further bolstered by the reintroduction of our fifth A380 in October.”

About Etihad

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world’s leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia and North America. Together with Etihad’s codeshare partners, Etihad’s network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme and more. Etihad sees tackling the climate crisis as the most important issue of our time and has been named the Airline Ratings Environmental Airline of the Year for three consecutive years since 2022. It has invested billions in fuel-efficient aircraft. Through strategic partnerships with major global aviation brands and OEMs, Etihad is relentless in its pursuit of industry decarbonisation. To learn more, visit etihad.com.