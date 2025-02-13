Abu Dhabi, UAE – Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, has released its traffic statistics for January 2025, starting the year with continued strong performance.

The airline welcomed 1.7 million guests during the month, an 18 per cent rise on the same period last year, and a passenger load factor of 89 per cent compared to 86 per cent for January 2024.

Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways, said: "We saw a strong traffic result for January, signalling continued upward momentum, with a particularly robust passenger load factor as guests continue to choose to fly with Etihad.

“Alongside these strong figures, I am delighted to note continued growing guest approval, with January at a record level for customer satisfaction.

"We also announced further increase in frequencies to our network, including plans to go triple-daily to Milan from November, 2025 and four-daily to Bangkok from February 2026.”

About Etihad

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world’s leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia and North America. Together with Etihad’s codeshare partners, Etihad’s network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme and more. Etihad sees tackling the climate crisis as the most important issue of our time and has been named the Airline Ratings Environmental Airline of the Year for three consecutive years since 2022. It has invested billions in fuel-efficient aircraft.