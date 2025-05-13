Apr-24 Apr-25 2024 YTD 2025 YTD Passengers 1.4 million 1.7 million 5.7 million 6.7 million Passenger load factor 84% 89% 86% 87% Operating fleet size([1]) 89 99 Passenger destinations 68 72

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, has released its traffic statistics for April 2025, demonstrating continued strong growth and performance.

The airline welcomed 1.7 million guests during the month, up 21% compared to the same period last year, as Etihad's upward trajectory continued. The airline recorded a passenger load factor of 89% in April, a significant improvement from 84% in April 2024, while maintaining its expanded capacity and increased operating fleet size.

Year-to-date, Etihad has welcomed 6.7 million passengers, 1 million more than the same period in 2024, keeping the airline firmly on track to exceed 21 million passengers in 2025.

Antonoaldo Neves, Etihad Airways CEO, said: "April was another exceptionally strong month for Etihad, with impressive passenger growth of 21% compared to the same period last year. With almost 7 million guests flown in the first four months alone, we’re building strong momentum toward another record-breaking year."

"Our April load factor of 89% shows customers continue to choose Etihad for our quality of service, network, and overall value. We’re now on track to carry more than 21 million guests in 2025 – more than ever before in our history”.

"As we move forward into the busy summer season, we remain focused on our growth strategy while maintaining the exceptional travel experience that our guests have come to expect from Etihad."

For further details:

Duty Media Officer

Etihad Airways

Email: dutymediaofficer@etihad.ae

About Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world’s leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America. Together with Etihad’s codeshare partners, Etihad’s network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme and more. To learn more, visit etihad.com.

Note: ([1]) Excluding short-term aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance ("ACMI") leases. Operating fleet includes 5 freighters.