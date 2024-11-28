The airline recorded a 45.3% improvement in passenger carbon intensity compared to 2019, resulting in a carbon intensity of 475 grams of CO₂ per Revenue Tonne Kilometer (RTK) for passengers.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, has published its annual environment report, detailing the company's commitment and its progress towards its environmental goals.

In 2023, the airline achieved a 45.3% improvement in passenger carbon intensity compared to its 2019 baseline. This resulted in a carbon intensity of 475 grams of CO₂ per Revenue Tonne Kilometer (RTK) for passengers.

Etihad's strategy aims to reduce emissions through industry-specific actions, adhere to voluntary roadmaps and frameworks, collaborate with UAE's industrial partners, maintain transparency and proactivity on environmental issues, and continuously update its strategic targets.

Etihad’s Chief Executive Officer, Antonoaldo Neves, said: "We remain focused on a strategy that supports change, growth, and economic development. We believe that sustainable aviation development is achieved through many small efforts combined. Our comprehensive and coordinated approach aims to decarbonise aviation and mitigate its negative impacts.

“Rapidly phasing out fossil fuels in aviation is extremely challenging and requires a complete industry redesign. This transformation will occur gradually over time. With air travel expected to continue growing, we are committed to balancing carbon reduction with commercial demand to meet future needs responsibly.”

Highlights from the 2023 report:

Fuel Efficiency : The Fuel Efficiency Working Group achieved a reduction of over 35,000 tonnes of CO₂ through optimised planning, which is equivalent to saving over 11,000 tonnes of fuel. More than 1,000 passengers participated in the CarbonClick initiative, collectively offsetting over 1.5 million kilograms of CO₂. There was a 45.3% improvement in passenger carbon intensity compared to 2019, resulting in a carbon intensity of 475 grams of CO₂ per Revenue Tonne Kilometre (RTK) for passengers. The Boeing Jeppesen FliteDeck Advisor contributed to saving 8,389 tonnes of CO₂ and 2,655 tonnes of fuel.

: Cost Efficiency : The airline achieved an 8% reduction in cost per Available Seat Kilometre, coupled with an 11% improvement in fleet utilisation, reflecting a streamlined and efficient business model.

: Sustainability Efforts : The introduction of Economy Evolution led to the removal of over 233 million single-use plastic items from onboard service. The airline planted 182,000 mangrove trees as part of the Etihad Mangrove Forest project. Some 36% of onboard products are now sourced locally. The implementation of the new Dry Wash method for aircraft resulted in 277 washes, saving 3,500 litres of water per narrowbody aircraft wash and 5,500 litres per widebody aircraft wash.

: Responsible Growth : Etihad demonstrated its commitment to responsible growth through continuous improvements in carbon intensity and fleet transformation efforts.

: Modern Fleet : The airline's modern and fuel-efficient fleet underscores its dedication to delivering exceptional service while enhancing environmental performance. The average age of the fleet is 7.5 years.

: Environmental Recognition : The airline maintained a Stage 2 rating in the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) Environmental Assessment Programme, reflecting its commitment to environmental excellence across all business functions.

The full 2023 Environment Report can be downloaded here.

