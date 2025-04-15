Seoul, Korea: SAMSUNG E&A, a total solutions provider for the global energy industry, has announced that it is the contractor for its upcoming Polylactic Acid (PLA) production plant in the United Arab Emirates. The strategic project, officially named Falcon PLA Project, will deliver a cutting-edge facility producing a biodegradable and environmentally friendly plastic alternative and solidifies Emirates Biotech commitment to environmental responsibility and innovation.

SAMSUNG E&A was selected as the sole partner for this project, due to an unrivaled track record of bringing these innovative but complex industrial projects to fruition. In that role, SAMSUNG E&A will oversee all engineering, procurement, and construction work for the Falcon PLA project, ensuring that it progresses smoothly and aligns with the planned schedule and budget.

The pre-EPC contract, covering the initial phase of the collaboration, was signed on 14 April 2025 at Emirates Biotech’s head office in the UAE.

Emirates Biotech recently selected Sulzer as the technology provider for its PLA plant and SAMSUNG E&A will ensure the Sulzer technology and proprietary equipment will be integrated flawlessly into the PLA production facility.

The plant, expected to be operational in early 2028, will be located in the KEZAD free zone in Abu Dhabi, a new industrial area with access to state-of-the-art transportation infrastructure including the deep sea port of Khalifa.

Marc Verbruggen, CEO of Emirates Biotech, said: “Selecting SAMSUNG E&A as our contractor is another significant step toward making our vision a reality. With their extensive expertise in delivering world-class engineering projects, we are confident that this collaboration will ensure the seamless integration of technology into our PLA production facility. The Falcon PLA Project will not only set new benchmarks for scale and efficiency but will also play a key role in providing industries with a viable, sustainable alternative to fossil-based plastics. As we move closer to construction, we are excited to see our plans take shape and contribute to the global shift toward a circular economy.”

Hong Namkoong, President and CEO of SAMSUNG E&A stated: "With our extensive project experience and advanced design technology, we continue to achieve outstanding results in high-value engineering. We are honored that Emirates Biotech has entrusted us with the Falcon PLA Project, and are fully committed to delivering it successfully. SAMSUNG E&A is honored to expand its customer base and enter a new market. This achievement strengthens its competitive position for future projects with Emirates Biotech, marking its entry into the growing eco-friendly plastics sector.”

Emirates Biotech aims to accelerate the transition from fossil-based plastics to renewable, biodegradable alternatives, ensuring industries worldwide have access to high-performance, environmentally responsible solutions.

About SAMSUNG E&A

At SAMSUNG E&A, we aim to create value based on the world’s best technological competence and contribute to our clients, society, and people. SAMSUNG E&A, a total solutions provider, offers comprehensive solutions for the global energy industry, such as energy transition, oil-gas processing, refinery, petrochemical, environmental, industrial, and bio. Providing professional services across the whole project cycle ranging from professional feasibility studies to design, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance & operation. SAMSUNG E&A has completed more than 1,500 projects worldwide.

To prepare for ESG-based eco-friendly businesses in the future, we expanded our value chain to the business of operating green infrastructure, such as water treatment facilities and incinerators, and green solution businesses for energy optimization and carbon neutrality. To preemptively respond to changes in the global energy industry and take the lead in resolving global warming, we will provide optimal solutions based on our technologies and expertise.

For more information, please visit www.samsungena.com

